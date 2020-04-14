PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has pivoted its annual Prize for Young Designers into a solidarity fund.

Like the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which repurposed its CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative into a grant for brands facing severe financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic, LVMH has cancelled the final of the seventh edition of its prize, initially scheduled for June 5.

Instead of vying for a main prize of 300,000 euros, the eight finalists will each receive 40,000 euros, Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault and head of corporate philanthropy at LVMH, told WWD in an exclusive interview.

This year’s finalists are Priya Ahluwalia of Ahluwalia; Charaf Tajer of Casablanca; Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena of Chopova Lowena; Nicholas Daley; Peter Do; Sindiso Khumalo; Supriya Lele and Tomotoka Koizumi’s Tomo Koizumi label. They were due to face a star-studded jury including, for the first time, Rihanna, Virgil Abloh and Stella McCartney.

Meanwhile, the runner-up Karl Lagerfeld Prize, which usually comes with a cash endowment of 150,000 euros, will be funneled into a fund in aid of young fashion designers. Claverie said this would be supplemented by additional prize budget money, although he declined to give a global amount for the fund.

The grant will benefit previous winners of both the main award and its runners-up upon application, meaning that brands including Jacquemus, Marine Serre and Grace Wales Bonner can request aid. Details of the program will be released at a later date.

“The Prize stands in solidarity with young designers, and it’s a helping hand which we hope will allow this entire community to get through this period and to see the future in a more positive light,” said Claverie, invoking the “family spirit” of the award.

“It’s a financial help, but also a very important moral help to know that they are not alone. We are there for them, especially in hard times,” he added.

Launched in 2013 and spearheaded by Delphine Arnault, second-in-command at Louis Vuitton and a key talent scout at the luxury group her family controls, the prize has previously been awarded to Thebe Magugu — who won the 2019 edition — Doublet, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida and Thomas Tait.

It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood By Air. Since the 2019 edition of the LVMH Prize, the special prize has been renamed the Karl Lagerfeld Prize in honor of the late fashion designer, who was a judge on the LVMH Prize panel. Its first recipient was Israeli designer Hed Mayner.

“Since its launch, the LMVH Prize has promoted and nurtured young talent. Each year, it places the spotlight on young designers from all over the world and supports the development of their companies,” Delphine Arnault said in a statement.

“In this challenging context, this fund in aid of young fashion designers highlights the main mission of the LVMH Prize by supporting our former winners,” she added.