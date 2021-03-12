PARIS — “I love people and the human touch,” said Cyrille Vezzoli, who joined the sales adviser work training program at the EMASUP Paris retail school, one of the 22 partner schools involved in LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, after health issues curtailed his previous career.

Vezzoli was taking part in the opening broadcast of the sixth edition of the vocational fair, known as Village IME — a fully digital affair due to the ongoing sanitary crisis.

“One slim silver lining to this pandemic is that going digital with the Village IME allows us to reach much further than the one-day physical format could, as it allows those who wouldn’t have been able to make the trip to join us,” said Chantal Gaemperle, group executive vice president of human resources and synergies and member of the LVMH executive committee.

For the 2021 school year, starting next September, 400 positions across 36 participating houses are available.

Launched in 2014, the IME has trained more than 900 craftspeople to date, with a 78 percent placement rate within the LVMH group or its network of partners. Currently matriculated students range from 15 to 57 years old, thanks to training programs accessible at high school level or for those changing their career paths.

On the village-me.lvmh.fr platform, prospective candidates were able to sit in on roundtable talks featuring human resources professionals, artisans and currently matriculated students, which underlined that passion and curiosity were among main qualities that candidates should have.

An hourlong session was devoted to resume writing and preparing for the interview process for the IME. Replays of all the sessions will be accessible throughout the application process, open until April 12.

Messages such as “your differences make our excellence; your excellences make our difference” flashed on-screen during interstitial segments, alongside footage of masterclasses and overviews of the activities within the group, from fashion houses to vineyards, fine jewelry to hospitality.

Partnering high schools were also brought onboard to broadcast the programming throughout the day to eligible classes, as part of career orientation counseling.

It felt particularly important to offer support to a generation whose career prospects have been hard hit by the pandemic, Gaemperle noted, as well as putting the focus on the artisanal crafts that are a source of pride in France and elsewhere.

“When the situation is as uncertain as it is today, the question is what remains. In this case: job offers, schools who have become partners — we signed a partnership with the Ferrandi cooking school in Paris — and career prospects,” she said.