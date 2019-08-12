A free fashion school in the Paris suburbs is driving inclusivity within the industry. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “Everyone is talking about diversity, but no one is actually doing anything about it,” said Nadine Gonzalez the founder of Casa 93. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Since its creation in 2017, Casa 93 — the number references the area code for Seine-Saint-Denis, the underprivileged Parisian suburb where Saint-Ouen is located — has had somewhat of a ripple effect within the fashion industry. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ The school offers a free yearlong training course for creatives aged 18 to 25 who can’t afford the high tuition fees of formal fashion education. ⁣ ⁣ Casa 93 boasts an impressive range of collaborators for such a fledgling initiative. ⁣⁣This success comes as no surprise for fashion cynics: The independent fashion school actively tackles inclusivity issues that bigger organizations don’t have the time, resources or knowledge to deal with.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Report: @fleurfleurette . . . . . #wwdfashion #casa93