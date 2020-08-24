MagicLinks’ tool uses texting to make influencer content more shoppable.

The influencer marketing agency is rolling out Text2Shop, a feature that works in tandem with ObsessedWith.it, MagicLinks’ two-year-old monetization tool that is similar to RewardStyle’s Liketoknow.it app. With Text2Shop, MagicLinks aims to help its influencer network of 20,000 link more seamlessly to products and brands featured in their video content — so influencers can more easily sell to their followers.

MagicLinks works primarily with video-based influencers who share content on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, as well as on Instagram’s Stories, TV and Reels features. While YouTube’s description box makes it easy for an influencer to share links to products featured, link-sharing is harder on Instagram and TikTok, which typically require “two to three levels of clicking,” said Haesil Shin, MagicLinks’ senior marketing manager.

“For Instagram, [influencers] have to say, ‘Go to my bio,’ and for the bio, maybe they link out to another site that hosts all of their content and links, and fans have to click one more time and then probably one more time to get to the product,” Shin said. “When they run into these challenges that they’re not used to on YouTube, they’re like, how do I provide links and monetize my content?”

MagicLinks’ Text2Shop tool gives influencers SMS codes to share with their followers. When texted, a code shares the link to an influencer’s shoppable ObsessedWith.it landing page, where influencers can feature products by MagicLinks’ more than 5,000 brand partners.

Influencers can also view analytics regarding click-through rates and number of sales driven via ObsessedWith.it. During a trial period, the Text2Shop feature garnered a click-through rate of more than 100 percent in some cases, according to Shin.

