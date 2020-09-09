Marc Jacobs aims to celebrate polysexuality with a new clothing collection.

Today, the brand launches Heaven, a line of collectible T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, dresses, knit vests, sweaters, bags, home goods and accessories. The collection was created in collaboration with director Gregg Araki and illustrators Pelvis, Eri Wakiyama, Robert Engvall, Alake Shilling and Chris Cadaver.

In a statement, Marc Jacobs, the designer, described Heaven as “a world within our Marc Jacobs world.”

“It continues the momentum that we’ve always had of bringing creative people together and making something with a lot of integrity and a real respect for the spirit in which we built the company, but doing it through a lens that is completely of this moment,” Jacobs said.

Heaven drops today in Marc Jacobs stores and online at Marcjacobs.com and e-tailer Ssense. Prices range from $45 to $395.

Shoichi Aoki, photographer and creator of Japanese street-style magazine Fruits, lensed the look book, which features friends of the Marc Jacobs brand, such as Yoon Ambush, Gin Satoh, Kurebayashi and Daisaku.

Iris Law,Jyrrel Roberts, Vegyn, Lily McMenamy and Beabadoobee feature in the campaign, which was shot by Larissa Hofmann and styled by The Face editor Danielle Emerson.

