Marc Jacobs is back in the men’s business, in part thanks to a popular guy named Charlie Brown. After several years of absence from the men’s arena, the brand has introduced its new range quietly, within the items-based The Marc Jacobs collection.

Collaborations are a key component of The Marc Jacobs, including one with “Peanuts.” When its launch lineup shipped for pre-fall 2019, the brand found men started buying larger sizes. That prompted Jacobs to add various pieces in men’s sizes, the first of which, for resort, are available at the brand’s stores and on its e-commerce site. “We have great pieces, exciting collaborations and had a big response with the launch of The Marc Jacobs from guys wanting the ‘Peanuts’ sweatshirts, the corduroys…so we thought why not pick some of the key pieces and offer them in men’s sizing,” Jacobs said.

The 17 resort items include The Tweed Jacket, The Carpenter Pant and The Ultimate Hoodie. As for collaboration pieces, in addition to the “Peanuts” sweatshirt, gym shorts and gym pants, there are a New York Magazine logo T-shirt and several pieces done with the artist Magda Archer.

For pre-fall, which opened this week, new offerings include The Men’s Silk Shirt (it has a bow at the neck), The Shrunken Boy’s Jacket, The Corduroy flared jean and Stutterheim x The Raincoat Men. New collaborations feature a T-shirt and sweatshirt in a delightful vintage cake motif by artist Maisie Cousins, several items bedecked with Robert Crumb graphics and, in a strike of sartorial genius, Armor-Lux x The Breton. Yes, a variation of the iconic striped sweaters worn by French seafarers done by the company that makes the real thing, now with one shoulder bedecked with three sparkly mismatched “found buttons,” a Jacobs’ signature. Hello, sailor.