Kendra Duplantier is a Los Angeles-based independent women’s wear designer whose collections focus on timeless pieces that celebrate the female form. After graduating from Savannah College of Art and Design, she moved to New York City, where she lived and worked within the fashion industry for 10 years before launching her own line in 2019. The concept behind Duplantier’s label is “unique pieces to add to your wardrobe and cherish for years to come,” stemming from her own wardrobe of vintage and designer, where super-occasional pieces can live alongside the super-casual. Promoting slow and ethical fashion to wear season after season, a favorite piece of the designer’s is her “Bassi” cutout trousers featuring side pockets, which retail for $475.

Other standout pieces include the Maris slipdress that comes in a copper brown color with an open drape in the back and an adjustable slide slip and straps, which retails for $625, and the Lucia asymmetrical white fitted rib tank, retailing for $190. She is producing more colorways of existing styles and developing new pieces, which are set to be released in October.