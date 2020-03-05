Women have been more than half of the workforce in America since the late Seventies, but maternity wear has remained oddly steeped in ideas of what pregnant women should be doing, namely just being pregnant.

But that’s not the typical reality of modern pregnancy. Women work hard while pregnant, with only 10 percent of the 70 percent of those who continue to work doing so part time. Nearly all women also work the entirety of their pregnancy, according to Census Bureau data. So it was for two women, both with years of experience working in fashion, online retail and logistics, who felt they had few options of what they could buy to wear while pregnant and in a work environment.