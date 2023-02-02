×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Astrological Wellness App Soulloop Launches in the U.S.

Fashion

Yarn Makers Embrace DIY Trend for Spring 2024

Matthew Adams Dolan Tapped to Helm Womenswear at Jacob Cohën

The American talent has been promoted to design the women’s main collection and the Jacob Cohën Couture line after having collaborated with the premium denim brand on a capsule range last year.

Jacob Cohën's artistic director Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle with the designer Matthew Adams Dolan
Jacob Cohën's artistic director Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle with the designer Matthew Adams Dolan. Courtesy of Jacob Cohën

MILAN — American designer Matthew Adams Dolan has been tapped to helm womenswear at Italian premium denim brand Jacob Cohën, effective from the spring 2024 collection.

Operating under the artistic direction of Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, Adams Dolan will be in charge of designing both the brand’s main collection and the Jacob Cohën Couture line.

The appointment follows an initial tie-up between the company and Adams Dolan on a women’s capsule collection in July. As reported at the time, the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan collaboration included designs predominantly crafted from denim, a fabric that’s been often employed by the designer for his namesake brand, too.

Related Galleries

A look from the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan spring 2023 capsule collection.
A look from the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan spring 2023 capsule collection. Courtesy of Jacob Cohën

“Matthew Adams Dolan’s style and his creativity are perfect to express the evolution of Jacob Cohën toward the fashion world. He has been able to make the style codes defining the brand his own, without altering the DNA,” said Tommasi Bardelle.

“Since the very beginning of my collaboration with Jacob Cohën I could express my creativity freely,” echoed the designer, underscoring he’s committed to keep “infusing my know-how and style in the brand fully respecting its codes.”

At the time of their first collaboration, Adams Dolan said that the partnership with Jacob Cohën gave him “the opportunity to discover an Italian company able to speak an international language, focusing on quality, creative identity and luxury details able to make a real difference,” whereas Tommasi Bardelle, whose husband Nicola Bardelle had relaunched the brand before dying in an accident in 2012, underscored how she saw “the creative flair that has always characterized Nicola’s work” in the American designer.

A look from the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan spring 2023 capsule collection.
A look from the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan spring 2023 capsule collection. Courtesy of Jacob Cohën

Born in Danvers, Massachusetts, Adams Dolan studied in Australia, Japan and Switzerland before graduating from the MFA Fashion Design and Society Program at Parsons School for Design in New York. He launched his namesake brand with a spring 2016 collection.

The designer has also collaborated with Rihanna, who first enlisted him to consult on her Fenty for Puma collections and then the launch of her Fenty brand with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2019. In 2018, Adams Dolan was selected as one of the nine finalists for the LVMH Prize.

A look from the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan spring 2023 capsule collection.
A look from the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan spring 2023 capsule collection. Courtesy of Jacob Cohën

The Jacob Cohën brand was trademarked in 1985, but had been dormant until Nicola Bardelle thought to dust it off as an exclusive line, with sartorial jeans available in prestigious boutiques. Hence the label was relaunched in 2003, even if denim already ran in the Bardelle blood since Nicola’s father Tato Bardelle also dressed countless young teenagers here with his hip Americanino and Outsider jeans in the ’80s.

Since the revamp, the Jacob Cohën brand has gradually developed into a total-look and international label, standing out for the use of high-end fabrics, often the same employed for sartorial suits, handmade tailored pants, silver buttons and rivets and ponyskin labels. Innovative highlights included the brand’s first jeans made using a cashmere and denim blend.

In 2020, the company inked a partnership with Italian fashion manufacturer Sinv to create JC Industry, a firm managing the production and distribution of the Jacob Cohën brand and based in the Veneto region between the towns of Schio and Piove di Sacco.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Hot Summer Bags

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan to Helm Jacob Cohën's Womenswear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad