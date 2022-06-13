×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

Influence Matters: Anna Golka-Yepez Talks Her Viral Maximalist Fashion TikTok Videos

The fashion influencer has built her social media following by embracing and sharing her eclectic style.

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on
Anna Golka-Yepez Courtesy

Maximalist fashion influencers are a growing niche of content creators on TikTok, and 31-year-old Anna Golka-Yepez is one of the many influencers spearheading the movement to embrace eclectic dressing.

The Washington-based influencer joined TikTok last spring to share her maximalist style, but has been documenting her fashion journey since 2014 on her blog, called Here for the Fashion, when she was studying abroad in London and taking a fashion design course.

Golka-Yepez saw TikTok as a way to expand her footprint as many other influencers started turning to the social media platform to share their everyday content. She’s consistently produced daily “getting ready” videos where she mixes different patterns, fabrics and styles and has grown her following to more than 85,200 followers and with more than 4.1 million likes.

Related Galleries

“I just say it’s maximalist,” she said about her style. “It’s very eclectic and I just wear what I feel best in. I used to try to fit into a mold of how I wanted to be perceived and then I realized that I’m going to wear what makes me feel happy. If one day it’s a little bit more grungy and the next day it’s a little bit more colorful, then that’s what it is and I just go with what I feel.”

Some of Golka-Yepez’s most viewed TikToks are for her more unconventional looks, like a getting ready video wear she pairs PVC pink shorts with a graphic Minnie Mouse T-shirt, a vintage house coat, lace collar and cowboy boots.

@annagolkayepez

Reply to @verybrynn

♬ original sound – Anna ✨

She explained much of her wardrobe comes from vintage stores, eBay or Etsy and she’s recently started buying pieces from The RealReal. She takes style inspiration from recent runway collections and from vintage sewing patterns.

Given her maximalist style, Golka-Yepez said she gets mixed reactions to her videos and negative comments often. However, she tries to not let the negativity affect her and oftentimes engages with those commenters to understand their feedback.

“It’s funny because I feel like a lot of traction comes because people don’t like it, which is fine,” she said. “When that happens, I try to ask questions and I’m not rude back, but I want to get their feedback. Like why do you think this doesn’t work? I just try to flip peoples’ mind-sets because if one thing doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t work for me or for someone else. Fashion is very individualistic and that’s what I’m hoping to get across to people.”

On the flip side, Golka-Yepez stated she has followers who say she’s influenced them and helped them become more comfortable with experimenting with their own style.

“People say, ‘you’ve given me so many ideas of new ways to wear items in my closet,’” she said. “Even if they’re not going to wear them in the way that I would, it’s still giving them a different way to spin their clothes and get more use out of more pieces in their closet. And a lot of people say that I’ve given them the confidence to wear what they want and wear clothes that make them feel happy rather than worrying about what we’re supposed to be wearing or what society thinks we should wear.”

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on Her Maximalist Style
Anna Golka-Yepez Courtesy

Golka-Yepez’s maximalist style has gotten the attention of several brands, such as Poshmark and rental service Nuuly, which have partnered with the influencer.

As more maximalist fashion influencers pop up on TikTok, Golka-Yepez believes the trend has been partially spurred by the pandemic, which is still inspiring many to go bolder with their style.

“When we were in quarantine, I just got to start experimenting more and I feel like as you’re not going out, you’re realizing like I felt really comfortable in this outfit, so you start wearing and trying out new things,” she said. “After a time when you were so stuck doing nothing and not getting to do what you wanted to do, people are starting to really do what they want to do and what makes them happy. I feel like that’s a good thing.”

READ MORE HERE: 

Stylist Chloe Hartstein Talks Olivia DeJonge’s ‘Elvis’ Press Tour Fashion 

How Maddie White Went From Fashion Model to One of TikTok’s Emerging Fashion Influencers 

Chriselle Lim and Love, Bonito Team on AAPI Heritage Month and Mental Health Initiative 

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Hot Summer Bags

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

TikTok Fashion Influencer Anna Golka-Yepez on

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad