×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Fashion

Fashion Collabs Create Viral Moments for McDonald’s

William and Kate Aim to Set a New Template as Prince and Princess of Wales

Following their promotion last month, the Millennial royals are trying to balance glamour with compassion and the common touch. Will they succeed?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, APPROVAL REQUIRED FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS) Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Getty Images

LONDON — When Kate Middleton and Prince William stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to greet the crowds mourning Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month, they sent a crystal-clear message about the sort of senior royals they want to be.

Prince William, first in line to the throne and with the new title of Prince of Wales, put aside his well-publicized differences with his brother and sister-in-law in the name of duty and respect for the late monarch.

A few weeks later, he made it known that he didn’t want a formal investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales like the grandiose one his father had in 1969. Instead, he said he wanted to win the trust and respect of the people of Wales.

Related Galleries

On Sept. 27, the royal couple made their first official Welsh visit with their new titles. They visited Anglesey, an island in Wales, where they resided between 2010 and 2013, when William was a helicopter pilot for the RAF. The mood was informal and upbeat, marking the end of the royal mourning period.

The Millennial Prince and Princess of Wales have made clear from the start that they want to be modern royals, in touch with their subjects and with the issues of the day. They want to be seen as compassionate change-makers, advocates for British charities and people and strong parents to their three children.

They are worlds away from their parents’ generation and from the former Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and Diana. They also are carrying out their duties at a time when the idea of royalty seems outdated to many, and when some members of the British Commonwealth are eager to break away.

The couple — like William’s father King Charles III — are having to modernize the monarchy in real time, out of a sense of duty and respect for their ancestors and because they need the institution to survive.

According to a survey by the British Social Attitudes, 14 percent of those under 35 feel the monarchy is not very important, in comparison to the 44 percent of those aged 55 and older who feel it was key for the country.

But preserving the crown is a difficult task.

Over the last four decades, the monarchy has seen major shifts — pre-1980s, the Firm was a dusty establishment with no real zhuzh. Their image was so old-fashioned that they agreed to a television documentary in 1969, letting cameras into their daily lives and breaking the so-called fourth wall. 

The renowned English presenter David Attenborough, who controlled the channel BBC 2 at the time, insinuated that the film could have kill the monarchy because “the whole institution depends on a mystique and the tribal chief in his hut. If any members of the tribe ever sees inside the hut, then the whole system of the tribal chiefdom is damaged and the tribe eventually disintegrates.”

Queen Elizabeth got the message: She later had the documentary banned. It hasn’t been shown on British TV since 1997.

FILE PHOTO) In this photo composite image a comparison has been made between the weddings of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to Lady Diana Spencer and Prince William to Catherine Middleton.(Left Image) The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London, 29th July 1981. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)(Right Image) LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Abbey following their marriage ceremony, on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, to Catherine Middleton is being held in London today. The Archbishop of Canterbury conducted the service which was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding and street parties are being held throughout the UK. (Photo by David Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Every so often, a big royal wedding marks the start of a new age for the monarchy. (Photo by David Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

When the ’80s rolled around, the royal family’s most eligible bachelor, Prince Charles, found a wife in the young Diana Spencer, who gave a glamorous boost to the family and kept them in the tabloid headlines with her marriage woes, separation from Charles and life as a divorcée.

By the time Diana died, the lives of the royals had become a British soap opera, and the monarchy’s future was again under threat. Many Diana supporters questioned whether Charles should even be king and castigated his behavior and relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

But William and Middleton, who married in 2011, represented a fresh start, a couple with a happy marriage that was going to do things differently and try not repeat the mistakes of the past.

It has not been easy for William in particular.

He is ferociously loyal to the Firm, in public and private. His marriage is a unified front; his philanthropic causes are aligned with Middleton’s; and he has been vocal when it comes to defending the institution he’s been brought up in. 

But the family can’t seem to escape one misstep after another. There was Prince Andrew’s scandalous involvement with sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein that tarnished the entire monarchy. Then there was William’s brother Harry’s marriage to Markle, which brought Hollywood glitz into the monarchy but the couple, with Markle’s star power and clear eagerness to be a royal player, threatened to overshadow the heir to the throne. Harry and Markle’s public row with the family only made matters worse.

In 2021, William responded publicly to his brother and Markle’s claim about racism within the royal family by saying, “We are very much not a racist family” during a visit to an East London school.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their children. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Getty Images

The royal couple are confident in their priorities: the environment, mental health awareness, education, art, history and photography. It’s clear to them that just being royals by association no longer cuts it, especially for the younger generation that’s growing up with them.

There is no rulebook or template to follow. There’s Britain as a country at hand, as well as the Commonwealth, which from time to time challenges the monarchy.  For example, in November 2021 Barbados voted to remove the queen as its head of state.

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - MARCH 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Abaco on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Abaco was dramatically hit by Hurricane Dorian which saw winds of up to 185mph and left devastation in its wake. Their Royal Highnesses are learning about the impact of the hurricane and see how communities are still being rebuilt more than two years on. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
William and Kate visiting Great Abaco in the Bahamas. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage

On William and Middleton’s Caribbean tour, the strategy was to win favors with the region; instead they were greeted by anti-colonial protests, which forced the couple to cancel their first official Belize event, while in Jamaica, leaders rejected them from visiting the island.

An open letter backed by 100 figures from the country to William and Middleton read: “During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship and colonization.”

LONDON - NOVEMBER 16: Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England. After much speculation, Clarence House today announced the engagement of Prince William to Kate Middleton. The couple will get married in either the Spring or Summer of next year and continue to live in North Wales while Prince William works as an air sea rescue pilot for the RAF. The couple became engaged during a recent holiday in Kenya having been together for eight years. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William and Kate Middleton announcing their engagement in November 2010. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) WireImage

The couple responded with a diplomatic statement when they arrived back in the U.K. “For us that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have,” it said.

Despite the couple modeling themselves after the queen, it can only go so far. The old adage of “never complain, never explain” is not one that works for the present-day royals. 

Being silent in the age of using and finding one’s voice can mark them as complicit. In their new roles, William and Middleton are looking to amplify their voices rather than hushing them. They have embraced their social media channels to relay their messages and the causes they care about.

In 2021, Middleton paid tribute to Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who was murdered, by writing her family a heartfelt letter and attending her vigil off-duty, a move of great compassion that her late mother-in-law often showed to the public.

Lord William Hague, chair of the couple’s charity, The Royal Foundation, told Sky News: “Certainly in the royal foundation, we’re not changing tone, you know. If anything, we’re going up another gear with a tone that’s well established of how to help with certain issues of some of society’s deepest problems where we need to bring people together to work on.”

He added that despite the royal family being non-political, it’s “absolutely right for a royal family that’s engaged with the world and wants to help people and serve people to get involved with.”

The Age of Elizabeth II has ended, with its highs and lows. What’s to come will be different from what history has witnessed.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Hot Summer Bags

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

What It Means to Be the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad