×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

In Germany, Meghan Markle Wears All-American Design, With a Touch of French Luxury

The Duchess of Sussex wore Anine Bing and Brandon Maxwell with Cartier and Dior accessories.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at
Markle wore a lightweight halter-neck sweater from Los Angeles-based brand Anine Bing. Getty Images for Invictus Games

LONDON — Like mother-in-law, like daughter-in-law.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe has so far been filled with nods to her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales who died 25 years ago last week.

The duchess is visiting Europe with her husband Prince Harry, and attended an Invictus Games event on Tuesday afternoon in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The couple were there to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, which were delayed due to the pandemic. Next year will mark the sixth edition of the games, which Harry founded in 2014.

Related Galleries

Markle wore a lightweight halter-neck sweater from the Los Angeles-based brand Anine Bing. She paired it with belted, pleated wide-legged trousers from Brandon Maxwell. Her sweater resembled the white Stella McCartney dress she wore to her wedding reception in 2018.

This is the second time this week that the duchess has worn Brandon Maxwell. Markle’s choice of American designers is a clear signal that she’s stepped away from her life in the U.K., and is fully recommitted to the U.S.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the town hall during the Invictus Games. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023) Getty Images for Invictus Games

Her accessorires included a Cartier Tank Française watch and Love bracelet, and Dior heels.

Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank watch became one of her staples after her divorce from Prince Charles. The brand has become a favorite with the Duchess of Cambridge, who owns a Cartier Ballon Bleu watch in steel.

The Invictus Games are sentimental to Markle and Harry. They first appeared publicly together at the 2017 games. At the time, Markle wore The Husband shirt from her friend Misha Nonoo’s brand.

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Hot Summer Bags

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Meghan Markle Goes All American Designers

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad