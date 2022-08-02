×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Adidas Collaborates With Thebe Magugu on Inclusive Sportswear Range

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With Chance to Attend a Runway Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Cowboy looks, surfer vibes and a new take on preppy styles made Americana one of the most in-demand trends of the European spring season.

Celine Men's Spring 2023
AMI Men's Spring 2023
Amiri Men's Spring 2023
Casablanca Spring 2023
Comme des Garcons Homme Plus Men's
View ALL 16 Photos

Hedi Slimane’s love of American youth culture has been a point of reference for his menswear creations over the years, and his latest spring 2023 men’s collection — infused with rock ‘n’ roll — was no exception.

American flag prints in blazers, artfully crafted faded jeans, oversize leather outerwear embellished with studs, fringe and allover sequins, with a few Elvis-worthy retro tuxedoes, were among the coolest examples of that American rocker style, with a touch of grunge that Slimane is known for.

For Dsquared2’s collection, the Americana trend was surf-inspired. “There’s enough bulls–t in the world, enough hate. We want to be as positive as possible, chilled down and more connected,” said Dsquared2 codesigner Dan Caten about his menswear collection backstage after their show. That relaxed and chill attitude came through in a colorful collection that centered around American surfing culture, featuring inventive layering, floral-print clashes, a few ’70s retro references and an overall leisurely mood.

Related Galleries

Junya Watanabe went for Americana too: “An adept serial collaborator fond of American workwear brands like Levi’s, Brooks Brothers and Carhartt, Junya Watanabe widened his list of dance partners even further for spring 2023 to the crème de la crème of American Pop artists” wrote international editor Miles Socha on his Junya Watanabe spring collection review. Roy Lichtenstein’s forlorn comic-strip females, Andy Warhol’s “Marilyn Monroe,” Keith Haring’s doodles and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s crowns and skull motifs were some of the embellishment details used throughout the collection. Consumer goods logos from Netflix, Coca-Cola and Honda were also present to reinforce the Americana mood of the offering.

Mike Amiri, one of the many American designers that descended over Paris Fashion Week, also brought the Americana trend to the forefront of his spring collection. ”Amiri draws much inspiration from the archive of classic Americana that he keeps,” wrote Samantha Conti in her Amiri spring collection review.

The lineup featured great American sportswear pieces, such as featherlight suits, all paired with sneakers, silky basketball shorts and fitted baseball shirts. An array of artisanal patchwork varsity jackets, perforated leather tops to resemble athletic mesh and painterly tie-dye sweaters gave a sophisticated spin to the offering, while elevating the Americana trend to new heights.

Reese Cooper’s collaboration with Levi’s, Kenzo designer Nigo’s take on American college dress codes, and Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseñor’s subversive take on preppy help to give depth to the American-loving trend.

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Hot Summer Bags

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad