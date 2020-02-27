PARIS — “I have always looked to marry silhouettes, techniques, memories and impressions from the past with the latest technology to create fashion for today that speaks to the future,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, standing in front of one of the two large transparent clocks at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

The designer was speaking at a press conference outlining the fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, opening in May. “About Time: Fashion and Duration” marks the museum’s 150th anniversary and is sponsored by Louis Vuitton, with Ghesquière co-chairing this year’s Met Gala in New York City.