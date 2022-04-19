Michael Kors Enters the Children’s Wear Market

Michael Kors is getting into the kids’ market for the first time.

He will launch his first children’s line on Tuesday in partnership with French luxury group Children Worldwide Fashion.

The collection features clothing and accessories for girls aged 4 to 14. It will be sold globally through Michael Kors digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, wholesale partners such as Galeries Lafayette, Zalando, Ounass and Salam Stores and through CWF distribution points.

The spring delivery is inspired by the Michael Michael Kors women’s assortment and includes “sport-chic activewear” featuring the MK logo. The capsule has classic separates such as sleeveless jersey dresses and fleece skirts with branded jacquard taping and playful floral dresses and skirts. Kors’ allover signature print is showcased throughout the offering, including on swimwear and backpacks. The collection is rounded out with accessories such as heart-shaped crossbody bags and a pink tote.

A look from the Michael Kors children’s line. Courtesy

Retail prices range from $45 to $139.

New collections will be introduced twice a year for fall and spring.

Later this year the Michael Kors children’s line will be expanded to include infant and toddler sizes for girls ages, ranging from 3M to 3T.

For the launch, the collection was photographed in Ibiza, off the coast of Spain.

A style from the Michael Kors children’s line. Courtesy

To celebrate the launch, Michael Kors will be hosting events across the globe, featuring kid-friendly activations in destinations such as New York, Dubai, Paris and Marbella, Spain. The activations will play off the jet-set feel of the campaign, immersing guests in an in-store adventure while providing a first look at the new girls’ line.

A look from the Michael Kors children’s line. Courtesy

CWF, which began 65 years ago producing its own children’s wear line, switched 30 years ago to licensing high-end brands for children’s wear. Today it produces children’s wear for such brands as Givenchy, Lanvin, DKNY, Chloé, Kenzo Kids, Marc Jacobs, Paul Smith Junior, Karl Lagerfeld Kids, Zadig & Voltaire, Boss Kidswear, Aigle and Timberland.

