By and
with contributions from Samantha Conti, Fleur Burlet
 on February 23, 2020

MILAN — Fashion solo acts are yielding to co-creation.

In one of the biggest meetings of design muscle in history, Miuccia Prada has invited Raf Simons to become co-creative director of the Prada brand. The first codesigned collection is to be unveiled on the runway for spring 2021 during Milan Fashion Week in September.

