Model Andre van Noord, who was 54, has died.

The Dutch model was surrounded by family and friends in his home in Engewormer, which is located in North Holland. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year.

Van Noord, who was discovered at a Rolling Stones concert in the Eighties, started modeling when he was 21 and spent more than three decades working in the industry. He was most recently featured in campaigns for Mango and others. He also appeared in The Kooples’ campaign with his wife, Marisca van Noord, in 2014. In 2015 he walked the Umit Benan men’s show with his son, Parker von Noord, who also is a model.

Van Noord previously told WWD about his son following in his footsteps: “The industry is hard on people. Only time will tell if he makes it. The only thing that a father can wish for is that his son will do better than himself. Otherwise, there is no use in doing the same thing.”

His modeling agency Banana Models, which also represents Parker, released the following statement: “After fighting a long illness, Andre has left us. This time it is not on some photo shoot, somewhere, far, no; this time there will be no delayed flight back, or train. Andre knew it. He prepared his family, his loved ones, to accept what was inevitable. He said goodbye to his friends. A brave and courageous way to say farewell. Andre was a fashion icon. He was always true to himself, to his style, earned the respect of all. During 32 years we shared a good, strong relationship which ends today, abruptly. No discussion possible, we are stunned and very sad.”