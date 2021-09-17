×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Men's

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B Round Led by Goat

Fashion

Chanel and Institut Français de la Mode Launch Academic Chair

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up His Tailored Suits, for Now

David Gandy is set to launch a clothing line called Wellwear, a soft-edged, accessibly priced collection of hoodies, T-shirts and joggers.

Looks from David Gandy's Wellwear collection,
Looks from David Gandy's Wellwear collection, out in October. Image Courtesy of Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

LONDON — David Gandy has realized a long-held dream and is coming out with his first clothing line next month — but there’s not a notched lapel or tailor’s stitch, in sight.

The model and entrepreneur who — in the days before the pandemic — was rarely seen in public without a double-breasted jacket or formal shirt, has taken a different direction — and pressed his modelling career and eight years of working with Marks & Spencer into action.

He’s embracing his softer side with Wellwear, a collection of hoodies, shorts, T-shirts, jogger bottoms and other pieces that are meant to be comfortable, functional and environmentally friendly.

The d2c brand will debut in October on davidgandywellwear.com with 20 pieces and the plan is to add more styles and colors as the months progress. Prices are accessible, ranging from 28 pounds for a T-shirt to 80 pounds for pieces such as the Sweat Bomber.

Related Galleries

David Gandy modeling his new clothing collection Wellwear.
David Gandy modeling his new clothing collection Wellwear. Image Courtesy of Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

The collection is manufactured in Portugal, and fabrics include Pima cotton, lyocell and modal. Gandy said he wanted the clothing to be easy to wear and fuss-free.

The treated fabrics are moisture-wicking, help to regulate body temperature and also have antiodor and antibacterial properties. According to Gandy, they don’t have to be washed after every wear, which saves on soap, water and electricity.

Some of the items are also infused with aloe vera extract, which has wound healing, anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties.

In an interview, Gandy said he wanted the collection to inspire a sense of well-being and confidence. While he may love a razor-sharp suit, he believes tailoring has its limitations.

“Most people probably associate me with tailoring but being a naturally shy person, I often wear it like a suit of armor when I know I’m going to be in the public eye or at high profile events,” said Gandy, who has spent the past 20 years modeling for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Massimo Dutti, Marks & Spencer and a host of other labels.

For years Gandy was also a front-row fixture and ambassador for London Fashion Week Men’s, which has since been folded into London Fashion Week. Alongside modeling, he has been investing in various small companies including the London Sock Co. and the Larry King Hair Care brand, which was founded by his favorite stylist.

He said that people rarely see his private side and his off-duty dress. “I’m at my happiest and most comfortable in the everyday; becoming a dad and raising my little girl, walking for miles with my dog, traveling for work” or spending time with friends and family.

Looks from David Gandy's new Wellwear collection.
Looks from David Gandy’s new Wellwear collection. Image Courtesy of Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

Gandy drew on his many years of work with Marks & Spencer, modelling everything from tailored clothing to underwear, sweats and pajamas. Gandy was more than a mannequin: He said he was involved in every step of the process — from design to manufacturing, image and marketing — of the M&S Autograph collections in particular.

Having witnessed the rise of athleisure and leisurewear during the pandemic, Gandy knew it was his moment to strike.

“My ultimate dream, for years, was to create my own brand and I knew I wanted to build on what I had created at M&S. So I started asking myself ‘What makes great clothing?’ ‘What makes me keep certain clothes until they’re faded, ripped or falling apart?’”

The result was Wellwear, which Gandy describes as a  “joyous” collection of feel-good clothing.

“My other great love is tailoring and I do love the suit, but the uniform has completely changed. There is less to dress up for and people today have more choice about what to wear.”

As part of the brand’s mission to promote well-being, it has partnered with two charities, including Style for Soldiers, founded by the bespoke shirtmaker Emma Willis in response to injuries incurred by members of the armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The other charity is CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably. CALM runs a confidential and anonymous helpline and a webchat service, offering advice and information to people struggling or in crisis.

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Model, Entrepreneur David Gandy Hangs Up

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad