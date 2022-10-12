×
Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on a Multi-city Art Event

This is part of the brand's ongoing 70th anniversary celebrations. The renowned photographer has shot public figures, including Muhammad Ali.

Moncler Platon
The French-founded Italian luxury brand has become a Frieze Week partner by presenting a special exhibition lensed by British portrait photographer Platon. Courtesy of Moncler

LONDONThe worlds of fashion and art are coming together in London, with the timing of Frieze London and rescheduled fashion shows due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Moncler’s Frieze partnership underscores that connectedness — the French-founded Italian luxury brand is presenting a special exhibition lensed by British portrait photographer Platon, who often captures politicians and public figures, including Russian president Vladimir Putin for the cover of Time magazine in 2007.

This is the first time that Platon has collaborated with a fashion house. “Moncler is clearly not a traditional fashion brand, they’re dedicated to using their extraordinary platform to celebrate extraordinary talent. How could I say no?” the renowned photographer told WWD.

In the first room, Platon shot seven moving images of the Moncler Maya 70 jackets reinterpreted by seven creative individuals, modeled on subjects chosen by the designers that will drop on Saturdays. 

Moncler Maya 70 by Palm Angels
Moncler Maya 70 by Palm Angels Courtesy of Moncler

These include, Elsa Hosk for Palm Angels; Lee Pace for Thom Browne; Nigel Sylvester for Frgmt; Michèle Lamy for Rick Owens; Bianca Brandolini and Honey Dijon Moncler for Giambattista Valli; Kristen McMenamy for Pierpaolo Piccioli, and musician Tobe Nwigwe for Pharrell Williams.

“This is a celebration of inclusivity and creative power. I’ve been so inspired to connect with all these amazing people who have a special relationship with Moncler,” said Platon, adding that the process has been “honest, authentic, humble and generous with their trust. Together we all made human magic.”

The photographer is also showcasing seven additional portraits that have been merged together to create a moving image. All the creative individuals are connected to London, including him.

“I’m currently making a short film with the United Nations honoring refugees from around the world, as well as finishing a 20-year large scale book highlighting human rights defenders,” said Platon of his future projects. He will be attending Frieze for “much needed inspiration, with my mum as my special guest.”

The second section is Moncler’s expedition, tracing the brand’s history with seven archive boxes
The second section is Moncler’s expedition, tracing the brand’s history with seven archive boxes. Courtesy of Moncler

The second section is Moncler’s expedition, tracing the brand’s history with seven archive boxes that contain a padded sleeping bag from 1952 that would go on to inspire the brand’s first down jacket; 1968, when the French ski team wore Moncler for their record-breaking Winter Olympics performance, through to 2018, the year that the brand launched their collaborative platform Genius, working with the likes of Noir Kei Ninomiya, Simone Rocha, Craig Green and more.

Moncler has brought the roving exhibit to London as part of the brand’s 70th anniversary. The first was held in New York and it will move to Tokyo and Seoul after London, with a Chinese leg available digitally beginning Oct. 20.

The brand is entering into the world of NFTs with help from digital artist Antoni Tudisco. London landmarks have been merged with Moncler’s Maya 70 jacket in 500  limited edition NFTs.

