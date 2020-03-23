By  on March 23, 2020

The beaches are closed, the freeways near empty and the factories in the largest U.S. apparel manufacturing center have ground to a halt. While the coronavirus has put the brakes on life and commerce as we knew it, Los Angeles designers and brands are scrambling to triage their businesses.

“So much of branding is about longevity. We are building something to last like Levi’s or a luxury house, so we limit sales, we price things a certain way,” said Bobby Kim, founder of L.A.-based brand The Hundreds. “But right now, there is no lasting 100 years, it might be 100 days.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers