Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Eye

Ermenegildo Zegna Bespoke Suits Created for ‘House of Gucci’

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Not the family history most luxury brands have in mind when they spin heritage, but just before Thanksgiving, it's as crazy as your own.

G_05678_RCLady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani
Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s "House of Gucci," a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Courtesy/Fabio Lovino

The moment Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani crosses her heart and swears to “Father, son and House of Gucci,” director Ridley Scott struck a kind of Hollywood gold.

Just from the film trailers alone, the line of dialogue has already entered the pop culture pantheon of camp — like in “Valley of the Dolls”: “I have to get up at five o’clock in the morning and sparkle, Neely, sparkle!” Or from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: “Dammit, Janet, I love you.”

There are bootleg T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase for sale on the internet and “House of Gucci” doesn’t even open in theaters until Wednesday.

Media reviews of the film were embargoed until today, but reactions on social media have been mixed. Some people who have seen advance screenings have called it an amusing satire. And Scott has said that’s what he was going for — satire. Other viewers have deemed it overstuffed and unfocused, while a few have praised it as a masterpiece, sparking early buzz for Gaga and Driver in the Oscars race.

G_04928_RCJared Leto stars as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jared Leto stars as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” Courtesy/Fabio Lovino

To me, it was a telenovela but not quite enough of one, with the actors committing to satire in varying degrees. Gaga was riveting (and apparently ad-libbed that catch phrase). And whether you think Jared Leto’s approach was brilliant or it bombed, he was so in the zone, he was practically unrecognizable in the role.

I wonder how casual moviegoers who don’t know the intricacies of Italian inheritance taxes, for example, will follow the occasional plot gaps if they haven’t read former WWD Milan bureau chief Sara Gay Forden’s original book, but that’s a small quibble. The accents are another topic for debate, with Gaga sounding more Russian than Italian, and Al Pacino more “Godfather” goombah than Gucci.

From a broader perspective though, the film succeeds in putting the family back in Gucci. So many brands today are trying to claim a generational legacy, but very few, aside from Missoni perhaps, actually have the feel of a family business.

The actual Gucci family may no longer be involved in the brand, but the film gives them a whole new Hollywood legacy. Sure, it’s not the family history most luxury brands have in mind when they spin romantic tales of heritage, but just before Thanksgiving, it’s a family as crazy as your own. There’s something brilliant in that.

G_00924_RCLady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” Courtesy/Fabio Lovino

How many people have a black sheep (or sexy stallion, ahem) of a brother like Driver’s Maurizio Gucci who ultimately ends up being the golden child? Or an over-the-top ex-wife like Gaga’s Reggiani (albeit maybe not one who’d resort to hiring a hitman)? How about a fast-talking uncle like Pacino’s Aldo Gucci, or a goofy, underachieving one with a receding hairline and a penchant for pastel suits like Leto’s Paolo Gucci?

The Guccis — glamorous but dysfunctional, just like us.

Jeremy Irons is beguiling as patriarch Rodolfo Gucci (a former actor shut in his plush Milanese villa like Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard”), it’s a hoot to see Jack Huston as the ever-loyal, yet maneuvering Domenico de Sole, and Reeve Carney as a baby Tom Ford showing his first collection — especially for those who lived through it.

The film delights in taking viewers to the best of Milan, including historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele; the Duomo, where you can almost taste the panzerotti Gaga and Driver share in the square, and glittering Via Montenapoleone. St. Moritz has not looked so jet-set glamorous since the James Bond films, and the 1980s skiwear is fab.

There are some odd bits — Leto pissing on a Gucci scarf, and a weirdly unnecessary Anna Wintour cameo, as if it wouldn’t be a movie about fashion without her.

And there is so much in-your-face Gucci product, including a protracted “Pretty Woman”-like shopping scene, that I spent the first half of the film wondering if Gucci was secretly behind the whole thing. Especially since Salma Hayek, wife of Gucci parent company boss François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, has a role in the film as a psychic. Coincidence or just clever casting? Leto is also a current Gucci ambassador, of course.

HoG_TP_00204Al Pacino stars as Aldo Gucci and Mãdãline Ghenea as Sophia Loren in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Al Pacino stars as Aldo Gucci and Mãdãlina Ghenea as Sophia Loren in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and CEO Marco Bizzari are name-checked at the end of the film, alongside Tom Ford and De Sole, for their contributions to the staggering growth of the brand once Maurizio Gucci finally stepped aside, severing the family connection.

According to brand representatives, the extent of Gucci’s official involvement in the film was providing a couple of archival pieces to costume designer Janty Yates, who did a wonderful job of creating the bourgeois look of the family members contrasted with Gaga’s kitschy ’80s seductress, and focusing in on details such as Driver’s well-tailored suits, logo cufflinks and killer aviator eyeglasses, sure to spark a trend. (Little secret: Gucci actually didn’t make men’s suits when Maurizio was around, so the men all wore another legendary Italian label — Ermenegildo Zegna — which has reproduced their wardrobes for the movie.)

Everyone looks good, but is the film good? Does it really matter?

Gaga fans will go gaga, Adam Driver-sexy-centaur lovers will hop aboard for his wicked charm, and fashion aficionados will flock to the film out of sheer curiosity. (In addition to holding star-studded red carpet premieres in four cities, to which Gucci invited some special clients and guests, MGM has mounted a “House of Gucci” exhibition at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where the film will also be screened.)

“I didn’t watch it, but I think the most beautiful thing about the movie is it proves that Gucci is pop,” said Michele, when I asked him about it in L.A., before he turned Hollywood Boulevard into a runway for his “Love Parade” collection, wrapping up the brand’s 100th anniversary with a star-studded spectacular. “I don’t care if it’s a good movie and maybe it’s not, but it proves Gucci can be everything.”

The timing couldn’t have been better, almost as if Hayek saw it in the stars.

Whether the wider public sees the film or not, just the fact that it exists in pop culture will remind them that the house of Gucci — glamorous, scandalous, over-the-top and a bit vulgar — is above all else endlessly entertaining.

House of Gucci Movie: What Are the Characters?
Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci.” Courtesy of House of Gucci

 

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

