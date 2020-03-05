Fashion month sputtered to a close not with a bang, but a sigh of relief. “I’ve never been more excited to go home,” said Modern Luxury fashion director James Aguiar walking out of Louis Vuitton on Tuesday night. “And this season, I really mean it.”

It was hard to watch the news — and be part of it — without feeling like we are in the end times. The camellia-decorated face mask in the front row at Chanel said it all.