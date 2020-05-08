View Slideshow
This year a lot of us are separated from our moms due to COVID-19. Thanks to video applications like FaceTime, Zoom and Skype, we’re able to virtually chat with our moms, but it’s still not the same. For Mother’s Day this year, we asked designers to share a favorite memory of the mom in their life. For some it’s their mother, for others it’s a sister or mentor. Some include walking down the aisle, others include spending time with their mothers cooking dinner and for some it’s the support their mothers gave them while navigating this crazy industry.

