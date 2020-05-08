@Tiffanyandco’s current and former lead designers spoke to WWD about the brand's iconic 'T,' the impact of Audrey Hepburn and more.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Beyond the little blue box and Fifth Avenue windows, one of Tiffany & Co.’s most enduring symbols is its singular “T” motif. Originally fashioned in the mid-Eighties by then-design director John Loring, the “T” collection has been reinterpreted every few years since — including a new iteration by current Tiffany chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "It was the dawn of the age of branding. We considered the T not a blatant or aggressive form of branding — it was something so basic everyone would recognize. Something important about design for a large audience is not to put any complication in there to confuse people," John Loring said.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "Design is about desire, it’s about falling in love with something — especially when there is so much visual information to cut through today. I’ve long been a fan of John and his aesthetic at Tiffany. When I started, I looked through the archives — it gave me an enhanced understanding of what he did at Tiffany and it helped me find a way to continue that. I found the T collection and thought it was keeping with the lineage of beautiful, unfussy, simple, effortless American style," said Reed Krakoff. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "I knew Audrey Hepburn fairly well, she was an ideal woman — beautiful, beautifully spoken, gracious, friendly and highly intelligent. She played a great role for me at the beginning of my time at Tiffany. We had hours of conversation on the phone about image and the aesthetic necessary to maintain that image, John Loring said. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for the full interview. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @mistywhitesidell⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #tiffanyandco ⁣ #audreyhepburn ⁣ #breakfastattiffanys