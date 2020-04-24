LONDON — Mulberry has become the latest British brand to help manufacture PPE, or personal protection equipment, for hospitals in Britain. It joins the ranks of Barbour, Burberry, E. Tautz and smaller Savile Row businesses such as Huntsman that are making large and small quantities of scrubs and sanitary equipment for Britain’s National Health Service.

The brand will on Friday announce that it has begun producing reusable PPE gowns in its Somerset factories for the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust to support frontline workers. The brand said it expects to produce more than 8,000 gowns in the coming weeks.

The brand said it has sourced a fluid-resistant, washable material that ensures the PPE gowns can be laundered and used safely, multiple times, for non-surgical use in line with government guidelines for PPE equipment. The brand said it is also talking to other hospital trusts around the country to see if it can help.

Mulberry is also using state-of-the-art machinery to cut large volumes of fabric to pattern, so that local volunteer groups in Bristol, England, can sew some of the scrubs together. It has also raised more than 75,000 pounds through its coronavirus appeal in support of the National Emergencies Trust, to be used by local U.K. charities and support groups.