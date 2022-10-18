×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Talks: Alexis Nasard on Swarovski Representing Joy and Self-expression

Fashion

LVMH Opens Doors, Returns With Record Crowds

Eye

Fresh Talent Attracts Attention at London’s Frieze Art Fair

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock With New Etro Capsule Collection

Mytheresa will release a 29-piece womenswear capsule with the Italian brand on Wednesday.

A look from Mytheresa's new capsule collection with Etro.
A look from Mytheresa's new capsule collection with Etro. Courtesy image.

LONDON — Mytheresa is returning for an encore with Etro.

Last month, the luxury site launched the limited-edition “Love Trotter” tote bags made from upcycled vintage fabrics and designed by the brand’s new creative director Marco de Vincenzo.

It will release an exclusive, 29-piece womenswear capsule collection later this week. Inspired by ‘70s glam rock, and showcasing paisley prints exclusively designed for Mytheresa, the capsule collection channels Etro’s signature bohemian aesthetic.

While the capsule was not designed by de Vincenzo, who just showed his first collection for the house last month, it’s a testament to the ongoing relationships that Mytheresa has been forging with individual brands as it seeks to stand apart and offer its customers something different.

Related Galleries

The collection features frilly chiffon and Lurex dresses and tops, in addition to printed jersey and gold laminated pieces. In glam rock style, there are also suits made from vibrant velvet and gold jacquard.

Accessories include a belt with an antique brass buckle; ankle boots and tote bags with ornamental motifs, similar to the patterns on the clothing.

The capsule will launch globally on Mytheresa from Thursday with an editorial story directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul, and photographed by Jette Stolte.

A look from the new Mytheresa and Etro capsule collection.

In an interview, Mytheresa’s chief executive officer Michael Kliger said that as Etro enters a new phase under de Vincenzo, and the new CEO Fabrizio Cardinali, “we want to support that journey. What Marco is doing is an evolution, rather than a revolution. He’s making Etro more modern and relevant for today, but is very respectful of the past, the codes and the DNA,” Kliger said. “We want to talk more about this house and see the next steps on this journey.”

Exclusive capsule collections are a central pillar of the retailer’s strategy and have been key to its steady growth and profitability in a ferociously competitive market. Kliger said the capsules are aimed at Mytheresa’s high-spending customers and are a way of engaging, and reengaging, them with luxury brands.

“Our customer is a wardrobe-builder. They buy a lot and they are constantly looking at the website. They are also looking for us for inspiration. These capsules serve to spotlight a brand and are a way of inspiring customers who say, ‘Here’s something special and exclusive, something I won’t find anywhere else. Let me have a look,’” Kliger said.

A periwinkle velvet suit from Mytheresa’s new collection with Etro.

He added that more Mytheresa-Etro collaborations could be in the pipeline as de Vincenzo’s collection launches on the shop floor early next year.

De Vincenzo’s debut collection for Etro spoke to a younger generation, with cropped tops, short hemlines and simplified silhouettes. It had an easy readability that should attract a new audience.

The collection featured denim brocades of flowers, birds and exotic fruits on pieces such as a bra, a minidress, a long skirt and a cape.

Cardinali said his aim is to more than double Etro’s 2021 sales and reach 500 million euros in five years. He told WWD in September that in the first six months of 2022, Etro notched a double-digit growth in revenues.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock as It Teams With Etro on a Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad