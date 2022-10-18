Mytheresa Goes Glam Rock With New Etro Capsule Collection

LONDON — Mytheresa is returning for an encore with Etro.

Last month, the luxury site launched the limited-edition “Love Trotter” tote bags made from upcycled vintage fabrics and designed by the brand’s new creative director Marco de Vincenzo.

It will release an exclusive, 29-piece womenswear capsule collection later this week. Inspired by ‘70s glam rock, and showcasing paisley prints exclusively designed for Mytheresa, the capsule collection channels Etro’s signature bohemian aesthetic.

While the capsule was not designed by de Vincenzo, who just showed his first collection for the house last month, it’s a testament to the ongoing relationships that Mytheresa has been forging with individual brands as it seeks to stand apart and offer its customers something different.

The collection features frilly chiffon and Lurex dresses and tops, in addition to printed jersey and gold laminated pieces. In glam rock style, there are also suits made from vibrant velvet and gold jacquard.

Accessories include a belt with an antique brass buckle; ankle boots and tote bags with ornamental motifs, similar to the patterns on the clothing.

The capsule will launch globally on Mytheresa from Thursday with an editorial story directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul, and photographed by Jette Stolte.

A look from the new Mytheresa and Etro capsule collection.

In an interview, Mytheresa’s chief executive officer Michael Kliger said that as Etro enters a new phase under de Vincenzo, and the new CEO Fabrizio Cardinali, “we want to support that journey. What Marco is doing is an evolution, rather than a revolution. He’s making Etro more modern and relevant for today, but is very respectful of the past, the codes and the DNA,” Kliger said. “We want to talk more about this house and see the next steps on this journey.”

Exclusive capsule collections are a central pillar of the retailer’s strategy and have been key to its steady growth and profitability in a ferociously competitive market. Kliger said the capsules are aimed at Mytheresa’s high-spending customers and are a way of engaging, and reengaging, them with luxury brands.

“Our customer is a wardrobe-builder. They buy a lot and they are constantly looking at the website. They are also looking for us for inspiration. These capsules serve to spotlight a brand and are a way of inspiring customers who say, ‘Here’s something special and exclusive, something I won’t find anywhere else. Let me have a look,’” Kliger said.

A periwinkle velvet suit from Mytheresa’s new collection with Etro.

He added that more Mytheresa-Etro collaborations could be in the pipeline as de Vincenzo’s collection launches on the shop floor early next year.

De Vincenzo’s debut collection for Etro spoke to a younger generation, with cropped tops, short hemlines and simplified silhouettes. It had an easy readability that should attract a new audience.

The collection featured denim brocades of flowers, birds and exotic fruits on pieces such as a bra, a minidress, a long skirt and a cape.

Cardinali said his aim is to more than double Etro’s 2021 sales and reach 500 million euros in five years. He told WWD in September that in the first six months of 2022, Etro notched a double-digit growth in revenues.