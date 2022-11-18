Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

German luxury e-commerce giant Mytheresa hosted an early holiday party in Los Angeles on Thursday night at Richard Christiansen’s magical Flamingo Estate.

Guests arrived at the multilevel home, grounds and cultural hub to see a grand piano filled with bottles of the estate’s Pink Moon wine, before walking a windy path to a mirrored studio with a jazz songstress belting out “It Had to Be You.”

Past the “bath cathedral” with its famed outdoor concrete bathtub, a bubbling fountain was filled with Mytheresa present boxes hinting at the holiday theme.

Upstairs at the main house, guests gathered around the pool for a water ballet performance, recording video of the swimmers in their glam white one-piece bathing suits and red lipstick.

“Last year, when we were first building our business in the U.S. we worked with Richard and did a dinner here,” said Heather Kaminetsky, North America president of Mytheresa, admitting that such a good time was had, some guests ended up in the concrete bathtub. The love fest has continued and the brands decided to host a second party. “He is everything lifestyle and we dress everyone so there’s synergy. It’s the same consumer we are just taking care of them differently in their lives,” she added, praising Christiansen’s vision, which has spun the allure of Flamingo Estate with its lush gardens, beehive and sheep farm, into a luxury lifestyle brand of farm boxes, products for the pantry, bath and home. “We connect with the passion behind Flamingo Estate and what they stand for.”

Aaron Alexander and Heather Kaminetsky

The dress code for the evening was black tie and “no sensible shoes,” and guests took it to heart.

NJ Goldston, managing partner in Athletic Propulsion Labs (founders Adam and Ryan Goldston are her sons) left the sneakers at home, shimmying around in a glam silver sequin Rick Owens gown instead. “I feel like Morticia Addams,” she joked of the long look with train.

Designer Scott Sternberg was ever preppy in his well-loved tuxedo. “I’m just trying to keep myself from starting another business,” he said of what he’s been up to since closing Entireworld. “I’m probably not going to be able to help it.”

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, designer Aurora James and her beau Benjamin Bronfman, director Aaron Harvey, designer Humberto Leon, influencer Aimee Song and stylist Erin Walsh were also among the crowd.

Aurora James and Benjamin Bronfman

Ever the impeccable host, Christiansen ran around greeting guests, who indulged in pretty much anything their hearts desired — oysters, shrimp and grits, margaritas, Champagne and cups of Marlboro cigarettes.

Built in the 1940s and sitting on seven acres, Flamingo Estates is said to have been an erotic film studio, a pirate radio station and artist commune at various times in the past. In 2013, Christiansen, owner of Chandelier Creative Agency, began renovating it with the help of architects Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty of Paris-based Studio KO. They were inspired by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé’s Majorelle Garden in Marrakech.

Through the art-filled living room and out on the front porch was one a banquet-sized charcuterie table, filled with meats, cheeses, Caviar Kaspia caviar, potato chips and Flamingo Estate’s own stone fruit and fig snack mix and winter harvest persimmon vinegar and jam — but alas no Flamingo Estate x LeBron James Honey.

The limited-edition honey, made from a hive sent to the basketball legend’s home, is one of the brand’s signature gifts of the season, at $250, with all proceeds going to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

It’s sold out online, but the Ai Weiwei honey from Portugal, Julianne Moore honey from Montauk, Tiffany Haddish honey from South Central L.A. and Will Ferrell honey from Laurel Canyon are still on offer.

After all, in Hollywood, there’s always another celebrity honey.