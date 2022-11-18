×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes True

Eye

Korean Rapper-Singer B.I Is Writing His Own Path

Business

At Qatar World Cup, Teams May Win But Brands Will Not

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

The booze and caviar were flowing, but not the LeBron James honey.

Tiffany Haddish and Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate party.
Tiffany Haddish at the Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate party. Courtesy

German luxury e-commerce giant Mytheresa hosted an early holiday party in Los Angeles on Thursday night at Richard Christiansen’s magical Flamingo Estate.

Guests arrived at the multilevel home, grounds and cultural hub to see a grand piano filled with bottles of the estate’s Pink Moon wine, before walking a windy path to a mirrored studio with a jazz songstress belting out “It Had to Be You.”

Past the “bath cathedral” with its famed outdoor concrete bathtub, a bubbling fountain was filled with Mytheresa present boxes hinting at the holiday theme.

Upstairs at the main house, guests gathered around the pool for a water ballet performance, recording video of the swimmers in their glam white one-piece bathing suits and red lipstick.

Related Galleries

“Last year, when we were first building our business in the U.S. we worked with Richard and did a dinner here,” said Heather Kaminetsky, North America president of Mytheresa, admitting that such a good time was had, some guests ended up in the concrete bathtub. The love fest has continued and the brands decided to host a second party. “He is everything lifestyle and we dress everyone so there’s synergy. It’s the same consumer we are just taking care of them differently in their lives,” she added, praising Christiansen’s vision, which has spun the allure of Flamingo Estate with its lush gardens, beehive and sheep farm, into a luxury lifestyle brand of farm boxes, products for the pantry, bath and home. “We connect with the passion behind Flamingo Estate and what they stand for.”

Aaron Alexander and Heather Kaminetsky

The dress code for the evening was black tie and “no sensible shoes,” and guests took it to heart.

NJ Goldston, managing partner in Athletic Propulsion Labs (founders Adam and Ryan Goldston are her sons) left the sneakers at home, shimmying around in a glam silver sequin Rick Owens gown instead. “I feel like Morticia Addams,” she joked of the long look with train.

Designer Scott Sternberg was ever preppy in his well-loved tuxedo. “I’m just trying to keep myself from starting another business,” he said of what he’s been up to since closing Entireworld. “I’m probably not going to be able to help it.”

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, designer Aurora James and her beau Benjamin Bronfman, director Aaron Harvey, designer Humberto Leon, influencer Aimee Song and stylist Erin Walsh were also among the crowd.

Aurora James and Benjamin Bronfman

Ever the impeccable host, Christiansen ran around greeting guests, who indulged in pretty much anything their hearts desired — oysters, shrimp and grits, margaritas, Champagne and cups of Marlboro cigarettes.

Built in the 1940s and sitting on seven acres, Flamingo Estates is said to have been an erotic film studio, a pirate radio station and artist commune at various times in the past. In 2013, Christiansen, owner of Chandelier Creative Agency, began renovating it with the help of architects Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty of Paris-based Studio KO. They were inspired by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé’s Majorelle Garden in Marrakech.

Through the art-filled living room and out on the front porch was one a banquet-sized charcuterie table, filled with meats, cheeses, Caviar Kaspia caviar, potato chips and Flamingo Estate’s own stone fruit and fig snack mix and winter harvest persimmon vinegar and jam — but alas no Flamingo Estate x LeBron James Honey.

The limited-edition honey, made from a hive sent to the basketball legend’s home, is one of the brand’s signature gifts of the season, at $250, with all proceeds going to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

It’s sold out online, but the Ai Weiwei honey from Portugal, Julianne Moore honey from Montauk, Tiffany Haddish honey from South Central L.A. and Will Ferrell honey from Laurel Canyon are still on offer.

After all, in Hollywood, there’s always another celebrity honey.

Aaron Harvey and Richard Christiansen
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Hot Summer Bags

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mytheresa Hosts Holiday Party at Flamingo Estate

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad