LONDON — The men’s wear momentum at Mytheresa is building with the first coed capsule collection from Balmain set to drop on June 24, inspired by creative director Olivier Rousteing’s “Balmain Army.”

Mytheresa began selling men’s wear earlier this year, doing one-off capsules with brands including Prada, Valentino, Brunello Cucinelli and Thom Browne as it introduced the new category to the site’s customers.

The Balmain capsule features 25 pieces exclusive to Mytheresa, with lots of Rousteing’s signature houndstooth check, shiny buttons and strong shoulders.

Rousteing turned his houndstooth patterns lemon yellow for swimsuits, a wrap skirt, a dress, a long cardigan and a cropped top and jacket.

Men’s styles were also inspired by house signatures, including the tailored, double-breasted jacket that forms part of Rousteing’s daily uniform. He often layers it over a low-cut tank top or bare chest.

The men’s element also includes long-sleeve T-shirts, shirts, baseball jackets and espadrilles.

“You can quickly spot many of the familiar codes of the house, with each given a light and sensual twist for the warmer summer days and nights,” Rousteing said.

“What truly makes this a Balmain capsule is the attitude that runs through the entire selection. I thought about the Balmain Army — and I made sure that this collection would offer them the type of choices that they would want to be packing into their weekend bags.”

A dedicated editorial campaign was directed by Mytheresa global creative director Julian Paul and shot by Jana Gerberding in Berlin featuring models Jessie Bloemendaal, Michelle van Bijnen and Malcolm Kelechi.

In April, Mytheresa collaborated with Brunello Cucinelli on a capsule collection that spanned men’s, women’s and children’s wear — the first time the luxury German retailer has worked with a brand on a cross-category family collection.

Mytheresa launched a dedicated children’s wear section last year, which “achieved immediate traction” with the retailer’s core customers, said Mytheresa’s president Michael Kliger at the time.