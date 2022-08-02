Nashville to Be Party Central for ‘Bachelorette’ Alum and David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal has set its sights on Nashville, the southern city that is a popular destination for bachelorette parties, to launch a celebrity-tinged event.

The bridal and special occasion retail chain has lined up with the designer known as DanielXDiamond to create a custom fringed jean jacket that will be dropped during the first annual “David’s Bridal NashBlast” on Aug. 19 in the Music City. To try to reel in more than the matrimonially inclined, the company has tapped the TV personality Kaitlyn Bristowe to host the event. A former participant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” she also is a former winner of “Dancing With the Stars.” Her business pursuits include cofounding Dew Edit, a line of scrunchies and the wine brand Spade & Sparrows.

Geared for fashionistas, party girls and brides-to-be, the Nashville event is an RSVP-only affair. The event will showcase a bevy of female-led businesses like CraziCakes, Balloon Therapy Nashville, Airstream Chapel and Skin Pharm. (Supporting women-run brands is something that another Southerner Reese Witherspoon did when starting her Draper James lifestyle brand.) Open to the public, the upcoming NashBlast and a livestream shopping event will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The party will double as the official drop of the $375 jean jacket that was designed in collaboration with DanielXDesign. The item has two DanielXDiamond patches that typically cost $100 each. One says “BRIDE” with white lettering and the other says “PARTY” in a rose gold hue.

The company’s lead designers Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton have created custom looks for such big-name performers as Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood.

Kelly Cook, chief marketing and IT officer for David’s Bridal, said the company wanted to debut “the must-have accessory during the peak of bachelorette season” in Nashville. Bachelorette parties are a significant contributor to Nashville’s tourism, accounting for 1 percent of the city’s tourism business, according to a spokeswoman for Visit the Music City.

In 2019, Nashville attracted a record number of 16.1 million visitors, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. reported. With 476 hotels, the city is party-friendly considering that more than 100 restaurants, bars and cafés opened last year alone. Some revelers prefer to play things safe and pedal to bars and taverns. Visitors will find an assortment of tour operators that allow them to sip, pedal and ride on vehicles that can accommodate several people at once. BYOB-ers can only bring libations that have an alcohol content of less than 8 percent.

But shoppers won’t have to be in Nashville to vie for one of the limited-run jackets. The retail chain will be hosting a live TikTok shopping experience during the NashBlast party at the ViralishHouse, a TikTok-focused locale for influencers in the Belle Meade area. Out-of-towers will also be able to buy the outerwear on David Bridal’s e-commerce site. There will be 1,000 units of the jackets embellished with rose gold rhinestones and once they are gone, that’s it.

In another sign of marketing synergy, some of the Bristowe-backed Spade & Sparrows wine will be served at the party and attendees will find a Dew Edit scrunchie in their gift bags. Bristowe should be able to relate to any of the soon-to-be married guests, since she is engaged, too.