Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

PARIS — Nensi Dojaka on Tuesday won the 2021 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers at a star-studded ceremony in Paris, marking the physical return of the prestigious award after last year’s final was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

French actress Isabelle Huppert announced the winner at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in the presence of jury members including Dior’s Kim Jones and Maria Grazia Chiuri; Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton; Stella McCartney; Marc Jacobs, and Loewe artistic director Jonathan Anderson.

London-based Dojaka beat some 1,900 applicants from 110 countries to walk away with a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of brands including Vuitton, Guerlain, Dom Pérignon and Sephora.

The jury awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize to three talents: KidSuper designer Colm Dillane; China’s Rui Zhou, the designer behind the genderless Rui label; and Lukhanyo Mdingi from South Africa. Each won a grant of 150,000 euros and a one-year mentorship program from the LVMH Group.

After taking part in a digital showroom in April, the nine finalists were able to travel to Paris to present their collections to the judges in person, with some quarantining for up to 10 days in order to be physically present at the event.

With only a handful of editors in attendance, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, LVMH broadcast the ceremony live on its dedicated website, lvmhprize.com, and on its YouTube channel, with the platform’s head of fashion and beauty Derek Blasberg co-presenting with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

The LVMH Prize is open to designers under age 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or unisex ready-to-wear.

It has previously been awarded to Thebe Magugu — who won the 2019 edition — Doublet, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’ Almeida and Thomas Tait. It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood by Air.

Last year, the top prize of 300,000 euros was divided equally among eight finalists.

