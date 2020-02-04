By  on February 4, 2020

The Pantone Color Institute has figured out a new way for people to dive into Classic Blue through “Submerge,” an installation made possible by Artechouse.

Opening to the public Wednesday, the multisensory experience magnifies Pantone’s Color of the Year. The immersive experience was produced by Artechouse in collaboration with Intus Interactive Design. Thanks to Barco-powered, ultrahigh-resolution, megapixel laser projection technology, visitors will be surrounded by floor-to-ceiling images. During the installation’s three-week run, 15,000 people are expected to dive into the deep blue setting. Tickets cost between $17 and $24.

