New to the Milan Runway: What to Expect From 3 Brands at Their Physical Show Debuts

MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week returns in full force with 60 physical shows, it also comes with the news that some interesting young names have decided to jump from the presentation format to the runway.

Here, a preview of what to expect at the shows of Ambush, Andreādamo and Cormio.

AMBUSH

Yoon Ahn. Yubi Rental/Courtesy of Ambush

Designer: Yoon Ahn

The date: Saturday

The location: SuperStudio Maxi, Via Moncucco 35

Why a physical show: “We have been manufacturing in Italy for a few seasons so doing it in Milan made sense for us as [this is] our first show [in the official month calendar]. Also, as we are planning to launch our Ambush Metaverse called Silver Fcktry, it’s even more important to show side by side the physical realm with it.

Why this location: “Out of the selections we had, I thought it felt right to bring the concept we had for the show. Also [this] all-white [location] works as a good canvas.”

Preview of the collection: “These are the girls and boys living on our Ambush Universe so I characterized them like real beings that live in the story.”

What to expect from the show: “Just want to have fun. I personally can’t wait to see the collection move on real models as this is the first show. I want people to walk away feeling like, ‘I want to wear that right now.’”

ANDREĀDAMO

Andrea Adamo Courtesy of Andreādamo

Designer: Andrea Adamo

The date: Wednesday

The location: Chiostri di San Barnaba, Via San Barnaba 48

Why a physical show: “I wanted the audience to fully experience my world at my first show. This is for me the occasion to express and reinforce the message of body positivity and diversity that I wanted my brand to express from the beginning…and that is going to be visible through every aspect of my show.”

Why this location: “For my first show, I wanted an absolutely Italian context, a beautiful Milanese cloister. I’m going to use this location in my personal way [subverting] what everybody could expect from such an environment. The show is going to take place during the evening, outside, open air. Lights and music will accompany the audience in the world I want to express, making them fully live the aesthetic of my collection in the most powerful way.”

Preview of the collection: “The collection is imagined for a nocturnal animal. It is an evolution of the world I’ve proposed in the previous seasons. New categories will be included as outerwear and eveningwear, territories that I hadn’t explored with my own brand yet, but that absolutely fit into my vision and my aesthetic. For the first time I’ll also present leather garments. My core category, the knitwear, will show important updates in terms of materials, silhouettes and colors, opening a new chapter in my creative expression.”

A look from the Andreādamo fall 2022 collection. Courtesy of Andreādamo

What to expect from the show: “A dive into my own world…an immersive experience. With this show I would like to show to the industry that a new generation of Italian fashion designers has been born, which has nothing to envy the renowned international talents.”

CORMIO

Jezabelle Cormio Jukka Ovaskainen / Courtesy of Cormio

Designer: Jezabelle Cormio

The date: Feb. 27

The location: Casa Cardinal Ildefonso Schuster, Via Sant’Antonio, 5

Why a physical show: “I wanted to create the conditions for a performance that would have felt completely normal before the pandemic, but today has a nostalgic feel. I feel very strongly about the impact of these last few years on very young people and I wanted to say something about it.”

Why this location: “I chose this location because it reminded me of the concert halls I sang in when I was a choir kid.”

Preview of the collection: “My inspiration for this fall 2022 collection is a picture of Destiny’s Child in girl scout outfits.”

What to expect from the show: “That butterfly feeling when you realize that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. I’m secretly hoping to make you cry.”