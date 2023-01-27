New York Designer Ties Mental Health Initiatives to Fashion Show

As an advocate to help those facing mental health, substance use and co-occurring disorders, Alexandra Nyman is using fashion as part of her crusade.

The designer behind the LadyCat label is gearing up for the second installment of Break Free NYFW, a group fashion show designed to raise awareness and support mental health initiatives.

The runway show will be held Feb. 11 during New York Fashion Week at Daylight Studios at 450 West 31st Street. Geared for consumers, tickets range from $15 to $100 and attendance is expected to be about 350 to 400 people. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Break Free Foundation, which partners with Recovery Centers of America and will provide scholarships for treatment for a substance-use disorder through a rehabilitation center and outpatient services. Online support groups are also being set up through Smart Recovery for scholarship recipients and others as well.

The designer started her company LadyCat in 2019 with the debut of the first line “Therapy,” which was inspired by her younger brother, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had attempted suicide five times. Now thriving and writing about his struggles with mental health, her brother has been a source of inspiration. “Through my brand, I have always tried to tell a larger story than myself. That also helps me to process things that I am going through with fashion being my artistic medium.”

Titled “Marry Me Betty,” Nyman’s new collection is meant to be a commentary on generational trauma and the expansion of “Kendra’s Law,” and New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ support of it. If approved, the expansion would allow judges to mandate mental health treatment, including inpatient hospitalizations of people with mental illness who are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Nyman favors “Daniel’s Law,” proposed New York state legislation named for Daniel Prude, who died after being by restrained by Rochester police officers who had responded to a mental health crisis. The proposed legislation would set up state and regional mental health units to deal with mental health issues easing the responsibilities of police officers.

As a volunteer for the National Association for Mental Illnesses, Nyman will be among its supporters to advocate for the passage of “Daniel’s Law” on Feb. 7 in Albany. In addition, after next month’s NYFW Break Free event, there will be a call to action for attendees at her show to sign a petition in support of the legislation and how to contact their respective state senators to share their support.

Last fall Break Free established a memorial scholarship fund that was named in memory of Sergeant Tyler and is given to veterans and active service members struggling with substance use disorders. Tyler, former active services member, committed suicide in March 2022. His sister is the designer Kelsey Zephyr, whose Zephyr collection will be featured again in Break Free NYFW. Dukiri Apparel and Valt by Ashley Alt will also be on the runway.

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, a list of suicide hotlines around the globe can be found at www.suicidestop.com. In addition, dialing, texting or chatting 988 in the U.S. will route people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline’s phone number 800-273-8255 is also available to people experiencing emotional distress or suicidal crisis.