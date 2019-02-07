Brandon Thomas Lee swore he would never do reality TV. Sure, it would’ve been easy for him to entice cameras into following him around: as the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, he’s naturally led a rather unique life, from the bluffs of Malibu, Calif. “For the longest time, I never thought I would do anything like this. Because when I was a little baby…it’s different being born into my family,” Lee says from his friend’s apartment in Midtown Manhattan, where he’s been staying while in town for business. “When I was a little baby, I had paparazzi jumping over my fence trying to take photos of me, all this stuff, and it was a lot for a kid. I could not handle it.” But the 22-year-old — who left L.A. to attend school on Vancouver Island in British Columbia for five years, is recently sober and has a new approach to life — has done some thinking and is heeding the call of reality TV, and the stardom that comes with that, this spring. He’s the youngest new cast member of MTV’s revival of “The Hills,” with more scripted acting jobs and modeling on the horizon. Read more of @leighen ‘s interview on WWD.com 📸: @lexieblacklock #wwdeye #thehills #brandonthomaslee