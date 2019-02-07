In WWD’s last day of designer inspiration coverage, references range from quirky, like Vaquera saying, “Those pants say it all — let’s dance. And put on your red shoes!” to Lela Rose’s more metaphorical statement: “Fashion Goes to the Dogs.” Click through the gallery to see exclusive sketches from Carolina Herrera, Cynthia Rowley, Dennis Basso, Jill Stuart, Boss and more.
New York Fall 2019: Designer Inspirations Part Three
From the quirky to the metaphorical, designers such as Carolina Herrera, Cynthia Rowley and Jill Stuart shared what made them tick for fall.
View Slideshow