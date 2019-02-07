View Slideshow
In WWD’s last day of designer inspiration coverage, references range from quirky, like Vaquera saying, “Those pants say it all — let’s dance. And put on your red shoes!” to Lela Rose’s more metaphorical statement: “Fashion Goes to the Dogs.” Click through the gallery to see exclusive sketches from Carolina Herrera, Cynthia Rowley, Dennis Basso, Jill Stuart, Boss and more.

3.1 Phillip Lim Alice + Olivia Carolina Herrera Oscar de la Renta
