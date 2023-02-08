×
Fashion

A Closer Look at the Streetwear in Netflix’s ‘You People’ 

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Fashion

Stella McCartney Receives Honor From King Charles

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Designers tend to be split when it comes to dressing amid economic uncertainty — Michael Kors is betting on timeless investment pieces, while Naeem Khan maxes out on decadence.

"Elegance can be bought." — Raul Lopez
"We started exploring the beauty of fruits and their symbolic meaning through arts and pop culture. Fruit represents abundance, fertility, vitality, and youth, but in a state of decay, it can stand for mortality and represent the cycle of life.” — Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk
"Romantic futurism." — Mark Badgley and James Mischka
"My mother’s painting has hung in my childhood house for decades. She painted her with me and my brother and it’s infused with symbolism that really inspired me this season. There is a warmth and a darkness that I find really powerful." — Batsheva Hay
“I believe in the sacred mission of art to change history.” — Nancy Cunard 
With inflation riding high, layoffs plaguing several industries and consumers tightening their belts, trepidation is in the air as NYFW inches closer.

So what will the clothes look like?

A quick glance through WWD’s archive at the fall 2009 collections, which debuted in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, revealed designers are split when it comes to dressing for recession.

This publication wrote at the time that, “Michael Kors came down firmly on the side of elegant practicality over indulgence,” something he is poised to repeat with a show on Feb. 15. inspired by the imitable style of influential women: Gloria Steinem, Yoko Ono, Tina Turner and Jane Fonda.

WWD also reported that Naeem Khan dazzled, “with some of the most perfectly cut, lavishly embellished gowns and short little dresses in town.” Celebrating 20 years this season, the designer’s Valentine’s Day presentation will be a love letter to his clientele who, not ones to economize, allow him to create intricate pieces like the red feathered one he’s chosen to preview here. 

Luar’s Raul Lopez appears to have money on his mind as well, safeguarding the profits he’s earned from selling out of his Ana bags by investing in gold. The 2022 Accessories Designer of the Year submitted an assortment of chains — along with the quote: “elegance can be bought” — as the inspiration behind his show, which nabbed the coveted closing spot on Feb. 15.  

But before then, the likes Prabal Gurung, Silvia Tcherassi, Pamella Roland, Willy Chavarria and Area will attempt to offer respite from the economic unease by referencing the natural world. All sorts of vegetation, animalia, geological motifs and celestial wonders cover their mood boards this season. 

