×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

LoveShackFancy is painting the town pink, while Victor Glemaud visits the tropics and Lela Rose throws a picnic.

“As the sweet apple reddens on
"For spring 2023, in celebration of
"Pierrot fantasy." — Christian Juul Nielson
"Celebrating curves and movement." — Alejandra
“House of Alice + Olivia.” —
View ALL 24 Photos

Whether it’s a midafternoon brunch brimming with bubbly or a late-night soiree under the stars, springtime is a season for celebrations and it seems there is a lot to celebrate this season in particular. 

For starters, Pamella Roland is toasting a major milestone. After two decades of playing fairy godmother to the who’s who of Hollywood, she is dialing up the “wow” factor to 11 for this next collection. Join the party on Monday to watch her Cinderella ball gown sketch waft down the Spring Studios runway IRL.

Speaking of parties, the LoveShackFancy team is driving in from the countryside to make their fashion week entrée at the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum, where creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen says they are “ready to dance under Manhattan’s pink skyline.” 

Related Galleries

Meanwhile, Michael Kors is splitting time between the city and the sandy shores of a tropical oasis with an “Urban Resort” collection taking to the runway on Wednesday. Also OOO is Victor Glemaud. Ever the colorist, he fiddled with those of Harbour Island: “Pink, baby blue, white, acid peach and dusty yellow,” the designer reasoned, “just felt like the right zesty color palette to follow my fall 2022 collection.”

Lela Rose had a hankering for citrus tones, too, splashing them across the mood board for her next collection, which promises to be “a romp on a fabulous picnic with a bounty of fruit to share.” For Gabriela Hearst, though, fruit is more metaphorical this season. The designer referenced an ancient lyrical poem by Sappho comparing an apple to a young woman whose affection is just out of reach. Hearst’s spring line is just as tantalizingly close — it will be ripe for devouring on Tuesday.

Here, WWD presents the second installment in a three-part series looking at the inspirations behind the New York spring 2023 collections.

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Hot Summer Bags

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

New York Fashion Spring 2023 Designer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad