×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

New York’s Fashion Avenue Turns 50

Renaming part of Seventh Avenue to Fashion Avenue was key in the history of positioning New York as a global fashion capital.

Model Billy Blaire with other models
Saks Fifth Avenue's chariman Allan Johnson
Models in the Fifth Avenue Fashion
Models in the Fifth Avenue Fashion
Models in the Fifth Avenue Fashion
View ALL 17 Photos

Fifty years ago, part of Manhattan’s Seventh Avenue became Fashion Avenue.

On Sept. 23, 1972, the portion of Seventh Avenue between 26th and 42nd Streets in the Garment District, came to be known for all that was bringing it to life: fashion.

Though the subtitled Fashion Avenue moniker was intended to be temporary at first — it was part of a campaign to revitalize New York as a global fashion city — the name stuck and has since remained synonymous with American fashion.

At the time, the renaming campaign was spearheaded by the Fashion Capital of the World Inc., a group formed a year earlier and comprised of a board of 50 influential business leaders, most hailing from the women’s apparel sector (those from the menswear industry would join at a later date). Noted industry businesspeople as well as designers like Jerry Silverman and Abe Schrader were part of the group. Oscar de la Renta also lent his name to events the group hosted, which had economic support from the City of New York and then-Mayor John Lindsay.

Related Galleries

Apart from the street’s renaming, promotional moments led by Fashion Capital of the World Inc., included a series of events and fashion shows in September 1972 as part of New York’s first week-ong fall fashion festival. The aim was to attract buyers from around the world to promote and solidify the city as the fashion capital of the world.

All of the fanfare, including a live fashion show in front of Rockefeller Plaza, was captured in the pages of WWD, as well as being broadcast on local television, successfully boasting a host of Seventh Avenue designers and their industry counterparts — from clothing to accessories, the events and promotions highlighted Fashion Avenue’s factory workers, buyers and contractors who, just as then, continue to make American fashion a vital economic powerhouse today.

And further driving American fashion to the fore, a year after the Seventh Avenue renaming, the famed Battle of Versailles — so dubbed by WWD’s legendary publisher John B. Fairchild — a fashion show pitting American designers against their French counterparts all in the name of raising funds for the ailing historical site, all but confirmed America, and New York City in particular, as central to the global fashion industry; not just as a place to live, work and do business, but as a reputable fashion capital in its own right.

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Hot Summer Bags

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

New York City's Fashion Avenue Turns

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad