They say it’s a dead breed — the kind of New York boutique that helped sustain a creative community of makers and thinkers throughout the Eighties and Nineties selling a curious array of one-off clothing, accessories and knickknacks likely made on the floor of a cramped studio apartment.

Filling quiet corners of up-and-coming artistic neighborhoods, these stores often represented more than just commerce — they were community projects, giving creative refuge and a source of income to the city’s underground design community. And thus, the small New York labels whose experimental, hand-made designs forged a crucial connection between shoppers and the city’s creative bohemia evaporated along with them.

