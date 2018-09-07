In part two of WWD’s New York Fashion Week pre-show coverage for spring 2019, travel continues to serve as inspirational fodder.

Michael Kors Collection will dream up a “global utopia”; Christian Siriano was inspired by “the perfect dream holiday vacation in Hawaii,” while Mark Badgley and James Mischka are celebrating 30 years in business “through the looking glass.”

Grittier influences include Stacey Bendet’s “Passport to Wonderland” for Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard’s interpretation of “hot nights in the urban jungle,” and Sally LaPointe’s “sci-fi Western.”

Click through the gallery for more clues into what’s to come this week from Anna Sui, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung and more.