Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part One

Class is back in session as designers brush up on their geometry, literature and history ahead of the spring shows.

"Reverie" — Andrew Kwon
"Collection 04 revolves around the concepts
“The Secret Garden” — Wes Gordon
“Our favorite classics reimagined — with
"Being too f--king hot." — Elizabeth
View ALL 20 Photos

More so than January, September is really the month for a fresh start. It is the beginning of a new academic term, for one, and just as students filter back into the city’s schoolhouses, so too the fashion industry reconvenes from summer vacation to study-up on the spring collections. Luckily, ahead of the first day of New York Fashion Week on Friday, the designers provided WWD a cheat sheet into what lies ahead. So sharpen a few pencils and prepare to take notes.  

Amy Smilovic certainly did. Before she and her Tibi team sketch or drape new pieces, they like to write them out on paper — a step in the design process that may have contributed to the longevity of the brand, which will mark 25 years with a runway show at Essex Market on Saturday. 

Elsewhere, Loring’s Long Xu put her math skills to the test with experiments in the “geometric vocabulary of forms,” while Wes Gordon cited a work of nonfiction — “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett — for his next Carolina Herrera collection. Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill, on the other hand, found enlightenment in the Italian Renaissance, linking vine motifs and a play on proportions “to the idea of growth and renewal.” 

For those less bookish, Tommy Factory, a Warholian creative playground from the mind of Tommy Hilfiger, promises a recess from the week’s usual proceedings. Taking place at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In on Sept. 11, the event marks the designer’s return to the runway after a three-year hiatus and will unveil a see now, buy now offering through “a collision of people, artistic mediums, subcultures, creativity and fame.”

This is an apt descriptor for NYFW overall, which appears to be back in full swing. With designers bringing their shows back into the real world, the time is right for reinvention, so make like Carly Mark of Puppets and Puppets and ask: “What do I want to wear this season?”

Here, WWD presents the first of a three-part series looking at the inspirations behind the New York’s spring 2023 collections.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

