×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

John Demsey Joins L Catterton as Senior Adviser

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Resort Inspired by Underwater Creatures of Isola Bella Lake

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Receive Camera Moda Fashion Trust 2023 Grants

The not-for-profit organization bestowed its fourth yearly grant, while Max&Co. named Florania its recipient.

Francesco Corcione;Francesco Canessa;Federico Cina;Niccolò Pasqualetti;Martina Boero;Flora Rabitti; Satoshi Kuwata;Sabrina Mandelli;Marco Rambaldi;Francesco Murano;Marcello Pipitone
The 2023 finalists of the Camera Moda Fashion Trusts grant. Courtesy of Camera della Moda

MILAN — Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone and Setchu are the recipients of the 2023 grants bestowed by the Camera Moda Fashion Trust, the nonprofit organization established in 2017 to support young Italian or Italy-based talents in developing their businesses with financial aid, as well as business mentoring programs and tutoring.

Revealed during a gala dinner in the city on Thursday night, the winners were selected by a committee co-headed by Chiara Ferragni and Elia Maramotti, brand director and member of the Max Mara fashion group sustainability committee.

Selected among 76 applicants, the 10 finalists were Cavia, Federico Cina, Florania, Francesco Murano, Marcello Pipitone, Marco Rambaldi, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Saman Loira, Setchu and Ssheena. Some of them have been regularly showcasing their collections as part of Milan or Paris Fashion Week.

Related Galleries

Ferragni and Maramotti both praised the work done by the Fashion Trust in helping young talents achieve their dreams and contributing to shape the new-gen Made in Italy fashion.

The three winning brands will receive 40,000 euros each in funding, as well as a business mentoring and one-to-one tutoring starting from June.

An alum of The Row, Loewe and Alighieri, designer Niccolò Pasqualetti’s androgynous designs are supported by a sustainable and artisanal approach, which had already netted them a spot in last year’s LVMH Prize semifinals and the attention of retailers like Ssense, Machine-A, The Broken Arm and Dover Street Market Ginza.

Niccolò Pasqualetti
Niccolò Pasqualetti Courtesy of Camera della Moda

Marcello Pipitone, a IED graduate, has always imbued his upbringing and personal story in the namesake brand he founded in 2020. Filled with streetwear and sportswear inflections, he celebrates Milan’s suburbia. A finalist of the 2021 edition of the “Who Is On Next?” talent search, he has charted a sustainable journey, oftentimes handling manufacturing himself and increasingly embedding upcycled fabrics.

Born in Kyoto, Japan, Setchu’s Satoshi Kuwata is now based in Italy after studying at London’s Central Saint Martins and working for Huntsman in Savile Row. A Gareth Pugh, Givenchy, Edun and Golden Goose alum, he introduced his unisex label in 2020. The brand name Setchu represents the fusion of Japanese and Western concepts, with items like foldable jackets in origami-like constructions. 

Satoshi Kuwata
Setchu’s Satoshi Kuwata. Courtesy of Camera della Moda

A fourth recipient, Florania, will receive an amount of 15,000 euros pledged by Max&Co. under the “Design for Change” moniker. Flora Rabitti, the creative director of the brand, will also have a chance to collaborate with the contemporary brand part of the Max Mara Fashion Group on a special project.

The genderless and seasonless brand was founded in 2021 by Rabitti, a designer and illustrator from Mantua, Italy. Directly linked to post-punk subcultures, Florania embeds a DIY, sustainable and handmade approach using upcycled and recycled fabrics and materials.

Max&Co. is a supporting partner of the trust, joined by the Fidenza Village outlet shopping center and its parent company The Bicester Collection. The latter will mentor a group of finalists in developing their business and invite them to sell their collections inside The Creative Spot, a pop-up space at the outlet to open in 2024.

Flora Rabitti
Flora Rabitti of Florania. Courtesy of Camera della Moda

This year’s jury panel included Manuela Brini, director of creative talent acquisition and development at the LVMH Fashion Group; Francesco Ragazzi, founder and creative director of Palm Angels; Carlo Capasa, chairman of Italy’s Camera Nationale and a trustee of the talent support organization; Stavros Karelis, founder and buying director of hip retailer Machine-A; Stefano Martinetto, cofounder and chief executive officer of London-based Tomorrow Group, as well as Michelle Francine Ngonmo, founder and CEO of the Afro Fashion Association and the Black Carpet Awards, among others.

Marcello Pipitone
Marcello Pipitone Courtesy of Camera della Moda

Established in 2017 but officially kicking off full-fledged activities in 2019, the trust previously bestowed its grants on Act N.1, Coliac and Blazé, Vitelli and Cormio. The organization relies on private donors as well as Italian brands contributing with yearly donations.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Hot Summer Bags

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu Get Camera Moda Grants

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad