×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

What Does China’s Crackdown on Celebrity Culture Mean for Luxury?

Accessories

This Is Not Your Mother’s Charm Bracelet

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins Inaugural Africa Fashion Up Prize

The designer's Emmy Kasbit collection was one of 10 labels showcased at the Paris event, held in partnership with Balenciaga.

Emmanuel Okoro accepts his prize at
Emmanuel Okoro accepts his prize at the Africa Fashion Up event in Paris. Bruno Levy/Courtesy of Share Africa

PARIS Nigerian designer Emmanuel Okoro has won the top prize at the inaugural edition of Africa Fashion Up, a showcase for African designers, with his Emmy Kasbit men’s and women’s collection made using traditional West African weaving techniques.

Okoro was one of five designers shortlisted for the event in Paris, organized by the Share Africa platform in partnership with Balenciaga, which will mentor the finalists for six months.

He was joined by Guy Fabrice Sullivan, the Ivorian designer behind the Zaady label; Zak Koné, also from Ivory Coast, founder of eveningwear brand Pelebe; Baay Sooley and Laure Tarot, the designers behind Senegalese streetwear brand Bull Doff, and Natasha Jaume and Carina Louw, founders of South African women’s wear brand Erre.

In addition to attending masterclasses with members of Balenciaga’s executive committee, the finalists met buyers from Galeries Lafayette and visited the workshop of Imane Ayissi, the first sub-Saharan designer to show on the official couture calendar in Paris and patron of the event, which culminated with a fashion show at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild on Friday evening.

Related Galleries

The competition was open to designers under 40 whose brand is at least two years old, and who have produced a minimum of two ready-to-wear collections. Okoro, who won the 2018 Fashion Focus Fund prize at Lagos Fashion Week, impressed the judges with his sharp tailoring using Akwete cloth in a palette of citrus colors.

A look from Emmanuel Okoro's Emmy Kasbit collection at the Africa Fashion Up event in Paris.
A look from Emmanuel Okoro’s Emmy Kasbit collection at the Africa Fashion Up event in Paris. Bruno Levy/Courtesy of Share Africa

Members of the jury included Martina Tiefenthaler, chief creative officer of Balenciaga; Vanessa Moungar, chief diversity and inclusion officer at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Maryse Mbonyumutwa Gallagher, director and co-owner at garment manufacturer C&D Pink Mango Rwanda.

Also on the panel were Emmanuelle Courrèges, founder of the LAGO54 showroom for African designers and author of the upcoming book “Africa: The Fashion Continent,” and Marie-Jeanne Serbin-Thomas, editor in chief of Brune magazine.

Former model Valérie Ka, cofounder and artistic director of Share Africa, said Africa Fashion Up was designed to help African designers, many of whom are self-taught, gain a foothold on the international market.

“I found it a bit frustrating that you often see these designers show in Europe and Africa, but then nothing happens afterwards. As a model, I know their struggles. That’s why I asked the team at Balenciaga to help us, not just to put on a show, but to train them and give them the necessary tools,” she said.

“We want to not only train young designers, but also help them find factories to make their clothes,” Ka said, noting that Okoro’s collection will be sold on new luxury marketplace Jendaya. “What we need now is buyers,” she said.

Ayissi said Africa Fashion Up, which also featured passages by guest designers Karim Tassi, Martial Tapolo, Eric Raisina, Soraya da Piedade and Anjali Borkhataria, represented a key opportunity. “This kind of event is important for the entire Black continent,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent in Africa, and sometimes Africa is ignored by the luxury sector.”

Nonetheless, he advised young designers to first cement a domestic presence before attempting to show overseas. “It’s always better to establish a reputation at home before growing wings and taking your work elsewhere,” he said. “Africa must be celebrated first and foremost by us Africans, and friends of Africa.”

In recent years, African designers have enjoyed a growing profile in Paris.

In addition to Ayissi, designers like Nigeria’s Kenneth Ize and South Africa’s Thebe Magugu have become regular fixtures on the Paris Fashion Week calendar. Winner of the 2019 LVMH Prize for Young Designers, Magugu is the subject of a major installation at department store Le Bon Marché this fall.

Laurence Thouin, secretary general of Share Africa, said it hopes to stage the fashion showcase in other destinations, possibly on the African continent.

“Unlike usual fashion weeks, this event will be part of a calendar with a real educational, aesthetic and, why not, political purpose, even if the word scares some people. It’s all about showing the world the best of Africa,” she said.

SEE ALSO:

Is Africa Luxury’s Next Golden Continent?

Who Are Africa’s Top Fashion Influencers?

Thebe Magugu Debuted Spring 2022 at Pitti Uomo

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nigerian Designer Emmanuel Okoro Wins First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad