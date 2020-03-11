Nike and Adidas are masters at influencer marketing — and have been since before it was a multibillion-dollar industry, according to a new report from Traackr.

The influencer marketing platform released its “2019 State of Influence: Fashion” report today, which incorporated data from 123 brands and more than 100,000 influencers in the U.S., the U.K. and France. The report found that Nike and Adidas received more than 300,000 mentions from U.S. influencers last year. Furthermore, out of all the brands included in the report, Nike and Adidas ranked first and second, respectively, for Brand Vitality Score (VIT), Traackr’s proprietary metric.