Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

Eye

Fashion Writer, Stylist Hilary Alexander Dies at Age 77

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Business

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Newcomers Kate Barton and Nayon Kim show off their architectural prowess, while Thom Browne and Heron Preston mark a homecoming.

"American royalty." — Christian Juuls Nielson
"Aurora." — Andrew Kwon
"Cave of the Sirens: an exploration of light.” — Bach Mai
"Audrey Hepburn in her rose garden.” — Christian Siriano
"The Cinq à Sept fall 2023 collection draws from the indulgent attitude of the 1920s party era, exuding a celebratory mood of glamour and optimism.” — Jane Siskin
The fashion calendar looks a bit leaner headed into fall, but a dearth of activations from European houses compared to last season frees up breathing room for fresh talent and some American tent poles, to hold the attention of buyers and press.   

For starters, WWD’s one-to-watch Kate Barton will push her “focus on multidimensional shape through textile engineering,” evidenced by the cobalt blue halter dress she’s whipped up without the use of darts or seams. It’s a slick look, but with romantic folds that will surely differentiate it from the more brutalist lines of another newcomer, Nayon Kim.  

Also on the schedule, Bach Mai — who is quickly becoming a favorite for high-profile event dressing — is plunging his midcentury swans into the depths of the ocean, where Elizabeth Hilfiger has uncovered the nautical inspiration behind her Foo and Foo show at the Paradise Club in midtown. 

Alongside Christian Siriano and Sergio Hudson, fall 2023 will see the return of some NYFW veterans as well. 

After expatriating to Paris, Thom Browne and Heron Preston are coming home. The former is reveling in words of French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, while the latter cobbles together found objects, painting the town his signature orange on Feb. 11.

That same day, Anna Sui, who opted for a digital presentation last spring, will be back to her old shenanigans with a live runway show, taking everyone down to Chelsea’s now-defunct Peppermint Lounge to dance the twist.

No doubt Robert Rodriguez’s discotheque of choice is Studio 54. The Halston alum is gearing up to debut his new evening line, Koltson, on Feb. 14, and if the sketch he’s provided is anything to go off of, the collection will include enough swirling chiffon to delight even Mr. Frowick himself. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

