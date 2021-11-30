×
Off-White, Louis Vuitton Resale Value Jumped Following Virgil Abloh’s Death

Some resellers were quick to capitalize on Abloh's death, while others took to resale platforms to share their grief with the community.  

Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago
Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago Nike

LONDON — Following the death of Virgil Abloh on Sunday, the value of certain items from Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s have increased dramatically on resale platforms.

On online marketplaces like StockX, Goat and eBay, the price of sneakers from “The Ten” drop, a sneaker collaboration between Nike and Off-White in 2017 featuring 10 pairs of the sportswear brand’s classic design, has skyrocketed.

A pair of the Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago with “AIR” written on the midsole, is now selling for, on average, $8,861 on StockX.

This is a 4,460 percent jump from its retail price of $190. The model has been trading extensively on the platform since Nov. 28. A day earlier, the average asking price for this model was $6,126.

On Goat, a new pair of the same model is asking between $11,517 and $25,963.

Other Nike x Off-White models trading at high points include the Nike Air Force 1 Low ’07 x MoMA, the Nike Air Presto, the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Vulcanized Hi and the Nike Air VaporMax, with bidding prices ranging from $1,300 to $11,300.

A rhinestoned white glove, the show invite of Louis Vuitton men's fall 2019 collection. The glove paid homage to Michael Jackson.
A rhinestoned white glove, the show invite of Louis Vuitton men’s fall 2019 collection. The glove paid homage to Michael Jackson. Screenshot

Some resellers on Vestiaire Collective were quick to respond to Abloh’s death. On the same day of his death, two listed the show invite from his second Louis Vuitton collection — a rhinestoned white glove — for more than $1,000. The glove was a homage to Michael Jackson from Abloh.

Many looks from the collection didn’t go into production, because accusations against the singer swirled again after the “Leaving Neverland” documentary was released on HBO around the same time.

Vuitton at that time said it would not produce any item “that directly features Michael Jackson elements” and assured that the collection, which had multiple inspirations, that would ultimately reach stores would “purely reflect the true values of the brand and of our artistic director.”

Around a dozen Vuitton men’s listings were added on Grailed since the designer’s death. Under the $1,999 listing of a spaceman jacquard sweater from the brand’s spring 2019 collection, Abloh’s first collection at the French luxury house, the seller added “RIP Virgil” at the button of the product description.

Another rare find that pops up on the new listings is a “The Wizard of Oz” shirt, also from the brand’s spring 2019 collection. The seller is asking $2,500 for the item, a premium above its original price.

A Grailed seller pays tribute to Abloh in his listing.
A Grailed seller pays tribute to Abloh in his listing. Screenshot

The designer’s fans also took to these platforms to share their grief with the community.

Under a Vuitton wallet listing on Grailed, posted two days after Abloh’s death, seller Eisenberg said “Long Live Virgil…Absolutely stunned when I heard the news. Virgil has been the inspiration for our generation. I have been following him since 2015 and we met during a private party once and I still keep our photo as the wallpaper.”

“Not selling this because I try to profit. I immediately bought the whole prism collection after the news just because I need those more in my collection. Have to sell this grail after I spending too much on those [items]” he added.

Related:

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

A Trailblazing Designer, Abloh Helped the Next Generation Find its Way in Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Most Memorable Quotes

Designers, Brands Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh on Social Media

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

