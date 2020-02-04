By  on February 4, 2020

LONDON — Even though Virgil Abloh might think streetwear is dead, his label Off-White was named hottest brand of the year in Lyst’s latest index, primarily thanks to the popularity of the genre he helped create.

According to the fashion search platform, for now, “streetwear remains the most powerful force in fashion” and Off-White was able to retain its number-one spot because of a strong demand for hoodies, sneakers and T-shirts.

