Olivia Culpo is making face masks for a cause.

The actress and model is launching More Than a Mask, a line of nonsurgical, nonmedical fashion masks made in partnership with Reunited Clothing. Priced at $20, the masks are available for purchase online at Morethanamask.org, with a portion of the sales going to Feeding America. Every mask bought will allow Feeding America to provide 100 meals to children and families in need through the Feeding America network of food banks.

“More Than a Mask was created first and foremost to make a difference right now given the climate of COVID-19,” Culpo said. “One of the issues that personally felt devastating was the fact that so many are left without food on the table, especially because schools are out and everyone’s finances are compromised. At the same time, I had a feeling that face coverings and masks are going to be a part of the new norm.”

Face masks have long been routine in Asian countries, used as protection from pollution and illness, but the coronavirus may cement masks as a permanent lifestyle accessory. Karolina Kurkova, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are among the celebrities who have launched their own versions, donating a proceed of the sales to various charities.

In June, More Than a Mask will partner with Express, with which Culpo has previously collaborated. It will be available for presale on Express’ web site and is expected to be in nearly 200 Express locations in July. For every mask sold, Express will donate $10 to Feeding America.

“I knew Express would be able to provide way more meals and we would enjoy working with each other like we did before,” Culpo said. “When you see someone that’s wearing a face mask or a covering of any kind, you know they’re trying to do their part in some way. What we should all be doing right now is coming together and doing the best that we can for everyone.”

More from WWD.com:

Could Masks Become a Permanent Lifestyle Accessory?

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Release Official Face Masks

Understanding the Different Types of Face Masks