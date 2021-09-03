×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

Business

DKNY, Donna Karan Parent G-III Blows Past Estimates, Raises Guidance

Eye

Tiffany Haddish Is Ready for Some Drama

On With the Show: Met and Brooklyn Art Museum Ready to Spotlight Fashion

The upcoming exhibitions will bookend New York Fashion Week.

A view of the Museum during
The Met is planning a doubleheader exhibition. Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via AP

Next month’s runway shows won’t be the only attractions showcasing fashion in New York. Both the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and the Brooklyn Museum of Art will be unveiling major exhibitions.

First up is the New York premiere of “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” on Sept. 10 at BAM. The Costume Institute will introduce the first of what will be a two-part show on Sept. 18 with “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The follow-up, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will bow on May 5 in the American Wing period rooms.

Culling objects primarily from the Dior archives, the BAM exhibition will showcase 200-plus haute couture looks. A crew of 80 has been at work in the museum, setting up the show in the third-floor Beaux-Arts Court, a 22,000-square-foot space with 40- to 45-foot ceilings. It will be the first to be staged in the space and much of the original McKim, Mead & White architecture from the 19th century is intact. BAM’s senior curator of fashion and material culture Matthew Yokobosky said, “It’s kind of the perfect space for Dior, because Dior was born in 1905 during the Beaux-Arts period.”

Related Galleries

Hoping to return to normal ticket sales in the next month or two, the current expectation is that 300 to 350 people will pass through the show each hour. Fittingly, the first part of the show will focus on the relationship between Dior and New York City and the interplay between the designs in Paris and the ones made for New York. The work of American photographers of Dior will be featured and Dior’s six successors — Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferre, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri — will be highlighted, as well as their relationships to art.

When The Met draws back the curtains for “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the modern vocabulary of American style will be on view to highlight the “expressive qualities of dress and deeper associations with equity, diversity and inclusion.” The layout on the galleries will be inspired by a patchwork quilt with about 100 ensembles encased and arranged horizontally as squares in rows with each reflecting qualities that define American fashion.

The Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu curator in charge Andrew Bolton said, “Fundamentally, the new vocabulary will address the creative impulses behind American fashion, as well as the social, political and environmental motivations.”

While the need for fashion to be more inclusive and not elitist is an issue that has gained attention and led to some reformation in recent years, the importance of improving diversity and calls for change continue to ring through the industry. The upcoming two-part show is meant to start a discussion about social equity, diversity, sustainability and other timely issues impacting the world.

The Costume Institute’s show this fall will highlight the work of pioneering American designers from the 20th century and a diverse group of contemporary ones from the 21st century. The intention is to showcase the “shifting vernacular” of American fashion that is defined by feelings of belonging, comfort, delight, exuberance, fear, sentimentality and well-being among other qualities.”

Melina Matsoukas will create an open-ended film that will be projected on the gallery walls.

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Met and Brooklyn Art Museum

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad