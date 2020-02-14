LONDON — Laura Scarborough is on a mission to solve every woman’s handbag problem — and muscle in on the Longchamp market — with her newly launched label Faldan during London Fashion Week.

Her foldable, collapsable and stylish leather tote weighs as much as an iPhone, and can fit inside a Chanel mini bag. “I wanted to create a bag that’s not only functional, but looks beautiful and can be used in place of a standard cloth tote bag that doesn’t upset someone’s look,” Scarborough said, adding that it needed to be lightweight and easy to store.