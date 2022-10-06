Ones to Watch: Kate Barton

Emerging designer Kate Barton, on Thursday, is debuting her spring collection with the launch of her e-commerce platform. The New York-based designer, who graduated from The Savannah College of Art and Design in 2021 and received multiple awards and accolades, including Mittelmoda at Milan Fashion Week, CFDA’s Top Fashion Future Graduate and Red Dot Award, is aiming to advance “unique approaches to eveningwear” with her namesake label.

“Focusing on technology, sustainable solutions and shape testing to create an atmosphere that entices the exploration of form while still giving purpose and authenticity to an elegant garment. With this collection, I was inspired by the discovery of new forms through fabric engineering. I’m creating new materials and fabrics that can create 3D shapes without excess or layered fabric,” Barton told WWD, adding that incorporates techniques crafted for her thesis collection.

A look from Kate Barton spring 2023.

Barton’s spring collection is comprised of 15 modern, sculptural looks that incorporate her innovative geometric cutting and “minimal waste” draping techniques — said to be developed without the use of seams or darts — in exclusive engineered fabrications (Italian stretch satins and liquid blend organza with an eco-friendly fusible alternative made of more than 50 percent recycled content and eco-friendly cotton-based alternatives). Additionally, myriad looks — like a lightweight, floor-length strapless black number — incorporate magnetized, detachable mirrored ByProduct leather embellishments as well as thermoformed cuffs, watchband jewelry pieces and unique handbags (an extension of her first collection’s “Rose Bag,” in partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, with proceeds from every purchase given to the foundation).

A look from Kate Barton spring 2023.

To debut her voluminous, dimensional collection, Barton teamed up with celebrity stylist Tom Eerebout, model Pyper America Holder and photographer Marcus Cooper for spring’s look book.

“For me it was so interesting to see Kate adapt and grow during her design and collection making process this season. She always wanted to make everything completely perfect. Her experimentation and knowledge of fabrics and materials was very exciting for me to see happening in front of me and evolve after every meeting. She is a true force,” Eerebout told WWD.

A look from Kate Barton spring 2023.

Spring’s ready-to-wear offers intriguing dimensions with a lightweight feel and offers what Barton describes as a “modern approach to the corset” with power-mesh corset linings. Each garment (priced $1,900 to $3,600 for gowns; $75 to $500 for accessories and $350 to $990 for handbags) will be made-to-order and available for preorder through her website.