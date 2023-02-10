×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Beauty

Halle Berry’s New Wellness Venture

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

Ones to Watch: New York Fashion Week Fall 2023, Koltson by Robert Rodriguez

To kick off New York Fashion Week's fall 2023 season, WWD highlights Robert Rodriguez's new label, Koltson by Robert Rodriguez.

Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez Courtesy

To kick off New York Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season, WWD highlights Robert Rodriguez’s new label, Koltson by Robert Rodriguez, which will hold a fashion presentation on Tuesday.

Brand: Koltson by Robert Rodriguez

City of residence: New York City

Average price point range: Designer price point with bodysuits (sold separately) from $279 to $559; evening tops from $695 to $895; cocktail dresses from $995 to $1,595, and evening gowns from $1,595 to $3,559

Retailers: Debuting this season with fall 2023.

An exclusive preview look from Koltson by Robert Rodriguez fall 2023.

WWD: What is the ethos of your brand and what do you hope to introduce that feels new and fresh?

Robert Rodriguez: “Koltson is a name that really spoke about the brand and what I wanted to do with it, as opposed to the brand being my surname. I wanted to collaborate with different artists and artisans and really do something that was a bit more sustainable locally — supporting our local communities, vendors and fashion industry here in New York with domestic production.”

Notes from the sustainable designer eveningwear brand echoed Rodriguez, stating, “By collaborating and supporting local artists, artisans and communities, Koltson seeks to build a sustainable platform that will change the way we look at fashion. Intertwining art throughout this eveningwear collection.”

The designer said that, “What I did was collaborate with local artist Vicky Barranguet — she did a series of paintings called ‘Threads,’ because our brand slogan is, ‘a common thread between art and fashion.’ It’s about bringing the designer and artist together to create a collection collectively. Her taking from my inspiration, and me taking from her art, to create an amazing collection that will feel very cohesive and special. [Barranguet] is very talented — her art is very abstract and modern, which is what I resonate with. I will be collaborating with different artists every season in support of their artistry and we’ll be doing two collections a year in spring/summer and fall/winter.”

WWD: Who is your ideal customer?

R.R.: “My customer definitely wants to have an experience. She wants to be connected with the brand through the storytelling, how the collection came about and the process of art and fashion. I think there’s a strong connection among women who appreciate all that, and I think that’s how my customer will connect with the brand, where she feels like she’s part of it because we’re going to do a lot of social media to get the brand out there for them to see and read about. I’m also doing a lot of different trunk shows — it’ll be more exclusive and personal.”

An exclusive preview look from Koltson by Robert Rodriguez fall 2023.

WWD: What is the idea behind your fall 2023 collection?

R.R.: “It’s very clean and sophisticated. My first inspiration was taking the silhouette of a caftan and recreating that. I’ve always loved caftans, but it was about taking a silhouette and reinterpreting, reworking and redraping it so it feels like something totally different with creating the art on it. There’s also a lot of eveningwear where it’s sexy, caftan-y but really special.” 

WWD: Describe a key piece from the collection and why it’s important to you.

R.R.: “Crepe minidress with feathers paired with Corset slim-fit pants in silk jersey; cotton poplin bustier top with gold foiling.”

WWD: Hopes and dreams for the collection?

R.R.: “From a business side, I never go in with expectations. For me, it’s about doing something beautiful that has a different meaning behind it. It’s not about who i’m going to sell to, or how much i’m going to sell but go into this without expectations, although I do have buyers coming to the show. I’m a little bit humble in a way, where I’m going to go in, showcase my collection, feel good about it and tell my story. As long as there’s a connection between the brand and my consumer and retailers, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Rodriguez also noted the importance of having a much more intimate, personal relationship with the clientele and more exclusive retail approach compared to those he experienced before launching Koltson. “It’s about making beautiful products and it’s sitting where it will be best showcased and curated. For me, that’s my goal.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

